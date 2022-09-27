ROME – The reduction of CO2 emissions in all sectors has become a fundamental element in the fight against climate change. Having pursued this goal for some time, the Bosch group is committed to developing solutions for increasingly sustainable mobility, and today it also embraces the nautical sector. Bosch Engineering, a subsidiary of the German Group that offers complete engineering services, from initial study to series production, has just launched its first electrification kit for boats under 24 meters in length. “The nautical industry and the economy of the sea in general are betting on sustainability and innovation, issues dear to the Bosch Group – said Gianfranco Fenocchio, general manager Bosch Engineering Italia – The electrification of boats represents the most important step to enable the sector to follow the path of sustainability. This is why, starting from Bosch’s great tradition in the automotive and off-highway sectors, we intend to provide technological solutions also in the nautical sector. Thanks to the expertise of Bosch Engineering and the synergy with the other divisions of the Group we are ready to accept this new challenge ”. Thus, on the occasion of Citytech, Bosch presented the electrification kit for boats consisting of three key components, namely the control unit, the 400 V electric motor and inverter with integrated DC-DC converter.

The control unit of the Bosch Rexroth Digital Application Solutions range represents the brain of the system: equipped with a scalable software platform of automotive derivation, the control unit is created ad hoc to meet the specific requirements of individual users. The compact 400 V high speed permanent magnet synchronous motor can be supplied with two power variants, one with a maximum peak of 90 Kw and a weight of 30 Kg, the other with a maximum power of 140 Kw and a weight of 63 Kg. The inverter with integrated Dc-Dc converter, with a maximum power of 140 Kw, generates three-phase alternating current with variable frequency starting from the direct current of the battery, while it works in reverse in the recovery phase, when it works as a generator. . Also in this case, thanks to its small size, the device is easy to integrate into the boat. With its know-how and the vast software and hardware experience necessary to implement the mobility of the future, Bosch intends to provide its contribution also to the creation of a more sustainable and responsible nautical sector towards the marine ecosystem put to the test by changes. climate and pollution. (Maurilio Rigo)