“Fifty years of growth that have led a small herbalist shop in Pienza to become a leading brand in the Italian cosmetic scene”. This is how Benedetto Lavino, executive president of Bottega Verde comments on the birthday of the Tuscan natural cosmetics company. «We are an Italian company that oversees the entire cosmetic supply chain: from the cultivation of the ingredients used in the products, in our Estate in Tuscany, to the distribution of these in the single-brand stores – he continues -. In between are our research and development laboratories, two production plants, an e-commerce site active since 1999 and leader in the digital cosmetic market in Italy ».

Bottega Verde will close in 2022 close to 130 million euros in sales to the public, consolidating growth of over 7%, in addition to that of 12% in 2021. “This development is driven by the renewal of the chain of points of sale, both in terms of it concerns the square meters and through the implementation of the new, more functional and sustainable retail concept – says Lavino -. Furthermore, we are witnessing constant digital growth, which has accelerated in recent years: over 15% of our total turnover derives from online ».

There are currently over 400 stores worldwide, about half of which are franchises. “They are a fundamental point of contact for us and are part of an omnichannel strategy that sees the integrated development of retail and digital channels and a business model guided by direct dialogue with consumers: over 50% of in-store visits are driven by Crm operations and derives from multi-channel experiences ».

The global development of the brand, already present in 22 countries, is one of the company’s objectives for the near future, with two drivers: innovation and sustainability. «These two guidelines guide us towards cosmetics which, alongside efficacy and pleasantness, are also more eco-sustainable both in formulation and in packaging – explains Lavino -. I cite as an example our new refill creams, synthesis of this concept: the active ingredients that we cultivate at Tenuta Bottega Verde find maximum effectiveness through innovative techniques such as hyperfermentation and at the same time the products respond to the green direction by marrying upcycling, or reuse and the enhancement of waste materials, and responsible packaging. The refill cream represents a new consumption habit while respecting the environment. Sustainability is also the keyword of medium-long term projects that involve all business processes and aim to halve the use of plastic and emissions. We are making progressive progress on the 2020-2030 sustainability plan which intends to bring our carbon footprint to zero ».

Tenuta Bottega Verde, in Val d’Orcia, is increasingly central to the brand’s strategy: inside a laboratory and a botanical garden give life to the research work with the collaboration of the University of Siena. The researchers are engaged on several interconnected fronts: that of botany to study the native flora and enhance its biodiversity and that of phytocosmetic which aims to discover new phytocomplexes useful in the dermocosmetic field. The first shop-laboratory was also born at Tenuta Bottega Verde, a place of knowledge and immersive experience of the brand.