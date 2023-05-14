Bovaglio, the relief of the victory against Columbus and the support of the entire Institute

If there is someone who needed this triumph of Institute, that person was Lucas Bovaglio. The team’s negative streak had put all the focus on the coach, who needed to change the situation.

Undoubtedly, there was a response from his players who supported him on the field with a 1-0 victory against Colón that came at the right time.

“What we tried to look for with the changes was to modify the scheme and play with a classic hitch. We felt that it was going to generate a headache for the rival. At times it worked. Axel was going to give us a presence in the area but we couldn’t transfer him to the scoreboard… there were other entries. We wanted to try something different. It was worth the way of victory that was with a very high suffering. The commitment of the team was demonstrated, which deserved to win. We played a first division match again and we are aligned. The players showed me a very nice commitment”, said the DT.

Then, the coach spoke of the relief for the victory

“It was a very big release. The shape made us live it like this. You saw on Tuesday the energy with which he trains. There was nothing to hide. I value the victory for the commitment. This group was shown to care about the cause. Many things can be said about me, which does not give me the pine. But not that this group is fighting. Don’t touch me this group. I value them because they are hard-working people. It is an extraordinary group. Today we won and we are not a phenomenon. You don’t have to confuse us. You have to keep working and polishing details”, completed Bovaglio.

“The fight to stay in First Division is going to be titanic. Instituto has to play a long time in First Division. There is a healthy club. We have to take care of each other. We have a president who works. I am going to defend this group to the letter ”, he closed.

The match summary

