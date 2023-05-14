Home » Criminals take a car parked in a brothel in Ambato – Diario La Hora
Criminals take a car parked in a brothel in Ambato

Case. Armed subjects would have entered the brothel to rob. (PHOTO ILLUSTRATION)

On the afternoon of Friday, May 12, the theft of a vehicle who was on the premises of a brothel located at southern Ambato.

Upon receiving the alert of this case, uniformed officers of the National Police they moved to the condor avenue to contact the owner of the car.

The owner of the car told the uniformed officers that at approximately 2:00 p.m. he arrived at the brothel in his vehicle and that he was consuming alcohol.

Between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., several armed criminals entered the premises to physically assault youthe victim received an impact with the grip of a firearm in your head.

The wounded man indicated that one of his friends took him to a health house In order for him to receive medical attention, when he was released, he went back to the brothel to take his car, but he could no longer find it.

Given this, they chose to call the Police For the respective procedure to be taken, the vehicle that the criminals would have taken is a wine-colored Chevrolet. (RMC)

