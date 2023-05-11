Braford: with seven Córdoba cabins, the National of the breed is played in Corrientes

Once again, genetics and innovation will come together in Corrientes to promote the development of livestock businesses. The Braford, Brahman and Dorper Nationals promise to revolutionize Argentine livestock since the event will take place at a crucial moment due to the economic situation as well as the great environmental challenge facing the productive sector.

For the third year in a row, there will be a purely national week. The 20th National Braford Show and the 11th National Braford Calf Show will take place over four days; the 21st National Brahman Show and the 2nd Regional Dorper and White Dorp Show (sheep)

“Unity is strength, says the famous saying, and the Nationals are a clear example of this. In October 2021, the idea arose to unite the National Breed Exhibitions (with a greater presence in the north) in a single place, and today, the exhibition continues to be a milestone in the agro-industrial agenda”, argued Martín Schvartzman, CEO of Exponenciar, organizer of Expoagro.

The livestock week will bring together three breeds (two cattle and one sheep), more than 50 exhibiting companies, 682 registered animals, 90 cabins and four auctions.

Cordovan cabins in Braford

The cattle show calendar shows that Tuesday the 16th will be the turn of the 11th Braford Calf Show and Wednesday the 17th, the 20th Braford National Show.

Juan Manuel Alberro, new president of the Braford Argentina Association (ABA), stated: “For us, it is the most important event of the year. It gives us the opportunity to meet for several days with the partners, herdsmen and Braford breeders from Argentina and other countries, to see the progress of the breed and to talk face to face with each other about the reality in the different areas of the country, the needs and challenges, with a focus on improvement”.

So far, there are 58 registered cabins from 11 provinces, of which 14 are newcomers, and 472 animals. On this occasion, those who have the arduous task of choosing the best horses will be Rodrigo Roldan in Calves and Javier Mendoza in Adults.

From the province of Córdoba, seven cabins will be present: Don Luis (General Deheza), La Montonera (Hernando), La Morocha (Río Cuarto), Rancho Grande (Corral de Bustos), San José (Arroyo Cabral), Los Socavones (Quilino) and San Alejo (Córdoba).

“Braford, the fastest growing breed” is not just a slogan. As reported by the ABA, in 2022 they added 49 new members (+9%) and 24 new cabins (+8%); Breeder inspection levels exceeded the average with almost 40,000 animals inspected, and 94 sponsored auctions, reaching a growth of 25% compared to 2021.

Sheep of the Dorper breed

For the second consecutive year, the Dorper and Dorper White Argentina Breeders Association will join this great cattle festival, with its exhibition that will take place on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16, and the jury will be in charge of Mustafa Yambay from Paraguay. While the sales will be on the 17th with Francisco Carbajal Remates de Hacienda.

“We expect around 7 to 10 cabins, about 70 breeders, from almost all the provinces, being a very federal exposure,” said the Dorper Breeders Association and Dorper White Argentina.

