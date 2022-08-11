“Breaking Bad” series producer Vince Gilligan revealed that he tried to launch a “Breaking Bad” game a few years ago, and may be partially inspired by Rockstar’s popular “GTA”. “I’m not a gamer, but it’s impossible not to know GTA,” Gilligan said in an episode of Inside the Gilliverse, according to NME.

Gilligan said he remembers asking his team if it was possible to make a Breaking Bad game. He specifically mentioned the “GTA” series, and recalled himself asking people around him, “Who owns GTA?”

However, it’s unclear whether Gilligan wants to partner with GTA developer Rockstar Games or make a GTA-style Breaking Bad game.

Although the Breaking Bad game never materialized, Gilligan said it “makes sense” for the series to become a game. In fact, a mobile game called Breaking Bad: Crime Elements was released in 2019 and shut down the following year.

Gilligan said he tried to make a Breaking Bad VR game for PlayStation VR, but it didn’t work out. He did not disclose any further details on this.

The writer-director is clearly interested in making a Breaking Bad game, saying that his team “spent a lot of energy and manpower writing three or four stories for different games.”

“There were a lot of people involved,” Gilligan said of the attempt to make a Breaking Bad game. He added: “Making a game is very difficult. It takes years and millions of dollars, especially when you’re trying to break new ground with VR. It’s a real shame not to make it happen.”

Gilligan said he wouldn’t compromise on quality. If you’re going to make a video game, he says, it’s not going to be like the 1983 adaptation of ET, considered by some to be the worst game ever made.

In the end, he said that he has not completely given up on making adapted games, but fans had better not “expect too much on the game”.