Breaking Stereotypes: Miss Nepal Shines in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nepal stuns audience with her confidence in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023 recently took a new step in redefining traditional beauty norms. Jane Dipika Garrett, who is representing Nepal, is set to change the perception of beauty pageants with her refreshing and empowering approach.

Garrett, a confident plus-size woman, took to Instagram after her swimsuit parade to shake up social norms. “I love my curves! My body is my temple and I will take care of it like holy ground. Let’s represent beauty in life size in the world of beauty pageants! Let’s represent self-love, confidence in ourselves, in who we are, just as we are, and let’s accept each and everyone as beautiful and deserving!” she expressed.

Her inclusive attitude has sparked attention around the globe, challenging the longstanding standards of beauty.

At 22 years old, Garrett is also a nurse and a dedicated member of the Smile Train charity organization, which is committed to assisting children with cleft lip and palate. “Working with babies is so rewarding and also painful when we see the suffering in this world, but Smile Train is making a difference and that’s what counts. It’s time to break the stigmas this world has on people who don’t ‘fit in’. We are all human, we deserve love, and we are worthy of love and acceptance,” she noted.

Garrett has further opened up about personal struggles, revealing that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Her candor and vulnerability have been embraced and celebrated, as she advocates for self-acceptance.

“Women go through so many different changes in their bodies. I’m going through PCOS, and that’s fine! It’s time to celebrate the different changes in women’s bodies and embrace all our shapes and sizes. People come with so much variety, and that is what makes humans unique and special,” she shared on social media.

Jane Dipika Garrett is a beacon of positivity and inclusivity, and her participation is breaking down barriers and redefining what it means to be beautiful. She’s proving that every shape and size is deserving of recognition and respect.

