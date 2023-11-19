Home » Breaking Stereotypes: Miss Nepal Shines in Miss Universe 2023
Entertainment

Breaking Stereotypes: Miss Nepal Shines in Miss Universe 2023

by admin
Breaking Stereotypes: Miss Nepal Shines in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nepal stuns audience with her confidence in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023 recently took a new step in redefining traditional beauty norms. Jane Dipika Garrett, who is representing Nepal, is set to change the perception of beauty pageants with her refreshing and empowering approach.

Garrett, a confident plus-size woman, took to Instagram after her swimsuit parade to shake up social norms. “I love my curves! My body is my temple and I will take care of it like holy ground. Let’s represent beauty in life size in the world of beauty pageants! Let’s represent self-love, confidence in ourselves, in who we are, just as we are, and let’s accept each and everyone as beautiful and deserving!” she expressed.

Her inclusive attitude has sparked attention around the globe, challenging the longstanding standards of beauty.

At 22 years old, Garrett is also a nurse and a dedicated member of the Smile Train charity organization, which is committed to assisting children with cleft lip and palate. “Working with babies is so rewarding and also painful when we see the suffering in this world, but Smile Train is making a difference and that’s what counts. It’s time to break the stigmas this world has on people who don’t ‘fit in’. We are all human, we deserve love, and we are worthy of love and acceptance,” she noted.

Garrett has further opened up about personal struggles, revealing that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Her candor and vulnerability have been embraced and celebrated, as she advocates for self-acceptance.

See also  Introducing the KENZO x ASICS Co-Branded GEL-KAYANO 20 Sports Shoe Series

“Women go through so many different changes in their bodies. I’m going through PCOS, and that’s fine! It’s time to celebrate the different changes in women’s bodies and embrace all our shapes and sizes. People come with so much variety, and that is what makes humans unique and special,” she shared on social media.

Jane Dipika Garrett is a beacon of positivity and inclusivity, and her participation is breaking down barriers and redefining what it means to be beautiful. She’s proving that every shape and size is deserving of recognition and respect.

You may also like

“Cracked out laughing reading the tweets because of...

First Macau International Short Film Festival Celebrates Local...

The provincial vaccine warehouse in Centenario was frustrated...

Unlocking the Secrets of the Age of Pisces:...

“I’m happy to have my mom.”

Two years after the War in Ukraine, how...

Amy Schumer Opens Up About Health Challenge: Advocating...

Justin Timberlake is coming to our country in...

Still Think You’re the Best 2: Love, Laughter,...

â€œNo type of labor reform per se guarantees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy