Source title: Breaking the routine with artistic energy vollgas x Keith Haring joint energy drink “confession can” surprise listing

Recently, the much-anticipated vollgas x Keith Harlem joint energy drink “Confession Can” launch conference was held as scheduled at the Jing’an Encounter Museum in Shanghai. As the world‘s first beverage brand to cooperate with Keith Haring, what kind of spark can vollgas collide with this world‘s top trend artist? On the eve of the press conference, the world‘s first “drinkable” invitation letter officially announced by vollgas attracted enough attention as soon as it was exposed. The interlacing of black and white was combined into a simple and classic checkerboard pattern. The detailed scrutiny of grid pixels makes people think infinitely. This unique invitation letter from the amazing world of vollgas makes everyone look forward to this joint product launch conference. At the press conference, China‘s top hip-hop troupe CASTER Rhythm Attack brought a hip-hop show to everyone, so that the guests present fully felt the young art and trend. This is also the brand concept that vollgas has always wanted to convey, hoping to use healthy new energy drinks and a positive and sunny brand attitude to inspire and accompany young people to go all out to love life, discover and enjoy the beauty in life, and live as their own heroes. . The guests present at the launch event were not only Mr. Xie Jianjun, CEO and Chief Artistic Energy Officer of vollgas, but also Liu Yuning, Lin Xuanxu, Zhu Qiqi from Capital Today, Gary Chan, Jason Wu, Kay Wu, Fanny Zhou, and VP of CAA Keith Haring. Mr. Di Liang, co-founder of Beijing Zhongchuang Cultural Tourism and Cultural Industry Group and the Encounter Museum brand, etc. Mr. Xie said in his speech that, as a pioneer of artistic energy, vollgas has always been practicing the brand attitude of bold imagination, breaking conventions, striving for perfection and going all out, and using the form of art to highlight the brand. The beverage brand cooperating with artist Keith Haring is precisely because of the importance of Keith Haring in his works of art, the eternal theme of eulogizing life, delivering health, peace and love, which is produced with vollgas, which advocates health, technology and art Wonderful resonance. Whether it is a high degree of fit in artistic concept, or the emotional resonance of going all out to love life, vollgas and Keith Haring come together. Although Xu Xinxu, the founder of Capital Today, was unable to attend the press conference in person due to isolation, he deliberately recorded a video to send his blessings. Mr. Xu said that it is precisely because he sees that vollgas is really creating brands and products with ingenuity, uncompromising, not mediocre, going all out to export beauty to the world, and actively practicing the brand of “letting the body and spirit of human beings bathe in sunshine” Faith, which made her very moved and optimistic about the brand, decided to join her peers. The next unveiling ceremony of the vollgas x Keith Haring joint energy drink “Confession Can” pushed the whole event to a climax. When the representatives of “vollgas”, “Today”, “Meet” and “Kess Haring” all put on vollgas’ cool “moon landing” gloves and snapped their fingers at the cosmic level, vollgas x Keith Haring co-branded energy drink ” “Confession Pot” was officially presented in front of everyone. The pattern on the jar is exactly the heart and lift figure of one of Keith Haring’s most iconic works. This not only represents Keith Haring’s romanticism, but also reflects the love and innocence of human nature, but also reflects vollgas’ cognition of love and his feelings for art, giving vollgas’ artistic energy a concrete expression. The classic black can packaged energy drink has 0 sugar and 0 fat, a variety of nutrients and a refreshing and pleasant passion fruit flavor, which makes it healthy and delicious and can quickly replenish energy. vollgas hopes to let more people feel love, express love, enjoy love, and yearn for all things full of art and beauty through the “confession pot” with both visual and taste aesthetics. The cross-border cooperation between vollgas and the artist Keith Haring is the performance of daring to jump out of conventional thinking, boldly breaking through the boundaries of art, and interpreting the beauty of art with its unique form of expression. See also Magment, the magnetic asphalt that recharges electric cars The various colorful limited-edition co-branded cans that will be listed in the future are all treasures that combine art and energy worth collecting and tasting, which makes people look forward to it. There is also a link full of art and creativity in the whole conference event – vollgas art special. At the press conference, the bartenders of the Michelin restaurant Fudao were invited to match the vollgas energy drink with various classic drinks such as rum, vodka, coconut milk, and Yakult to create artistic special drinks with different tastes for the guests at the scene. Full of taste. The interactive session named for the special drink conveyed the artistic energy of vollgas to everyone present. The whole conference ended with a toast to everyone. Every guest present fully felt the artistic energy contained in vollgas from the aspects of vision and taste. As the creator of artistic energy, vollgas also undertakes the beautiful mission of bringing artistic energy into people’s lives. May everyone have the energy to create their own wonderful life and shine. Whether it’s the vollgas Mid-Autumn Moon probe gift box not long ago, or the wonderful appearance of the brand IP VO Daoge’s new overseas image, or the launch of the world’s first vollgas x Keith Harlem beverage co-branded can, all of them show vollgas. The more splendid artistic vitality has made everyone full of infinite confidence and expectation for more artistic energy explosions of vollgas in the future. Next, the limited edition derivatives of vollgas x Keith Haring will also be pre-sold. The high-quality material selection and fashionable styling with a strong sense of design make everyone look forward to it. Wechat pays attention to enter the “Vollgas Surprise World“, The most fashionable IN surprises are waiting for you.

