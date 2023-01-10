Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano announced that the San Casciano bronzes found in Tuscany last November (precious finds from the Etruscan-Roman era) will be at the center of an exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale next May.

“The ministry is acquiring a building in San Casciano to display the finds, but first I’d like to get them on the road. For example in Rome, and then in my Naples, in Milan, in Venice, before they go to live in their definitive headquarters» explains Sangiuliano, also underlining that while the experts continue the restoration work on the found assets, before the summer they will recover to dig counting on further discoveries.

«We will have a major exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale with the bronzes of San Casciano. I hope it can open in early May,” continued the minister. The discovery of 24 bronze statues of inestimable value in the excavation of the Roman sanctuary of San Casciano dei Bagni was announced last November; hidden for over 2300 years by the mud and boiling water of the sacred pools of thermal water, the bronzes resurfaced from the excavations have been defined by the archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, who has been leading the project since 2019 as “a discovery that will rewrite history”.

And that’s not all: the find was described by Massimo Osanna, general director of museums at the Ministry of Culture as “one of the most significant bronze finds ever made in the history of the ancient Mediterranean”. It is on these that the culture minister has announced his intention to open a major exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale entirely dedicated to the bronzes of San Casciano before the summer. Sangiuliano confirmed that the ministry is acquiring a building right in the Tuscan town to exhibit the bronzes permanently, but the intention is to let this incredible heritage “travel” before exhibiting it in its definitive location. And so we have another great exhibition among those we have already listed for this year that has just begun.