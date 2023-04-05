Home Entertainment BTS SUGA and IU collaborate again after 3 years! The new album will be released on 4/7 and the song “People Pt.2” will be released first, and the schedule of the global tour “Agust D-DAY TOUR” will be announced! – KSD Korean Star Online (KPOP)
(Cover image source: TVDaily)

BTS member SUGA will release his first solo album “D-Day” on April 21. On the 7th, he will be the first to release the prelude song “People Pt.2” sung by IU. 3 years cooperation again. The schedule of the global tour “Agust D-DAY TOUR” has also been revealed!

According to the agency Big Hit Music on the 5th, “Human Pt.2” is the sequel to the track “Human” in SUGA’s second mixtape “D-2” released in May 2020. Some sensibility expresses the repeated relationship between people and the emotions caused by it.
(Source: [email protected])

It is worth mentioning that singer IU also participated in the collaboration of this song. SUGA participated in IU’s song “Eight” as a producer and vocalist in May 2020, and achieved great success on the mainstream music chart. This is the second collaboration between the two after 3 years.

According to Big Hit Music, “Human Pt.2” is mainly based on Boom Bap rhythm. SUGA’s rap and IU’s fresh voice complement each other to create a pleasant song.

The solo album “D-Day” released by SUGA under the stage name Agust D this time is his third work after “Agust D” and “D-2”, and it is also the final chapter of the Agust D trilogy. SUGA is in charge of writing, composing and producing all the songs on the album.
(Source: [email protected])

In addition, SUGA will also launch a world tour “SUGA | Agust D-DAY TOUR” starting from Belmont Park (Belmont Park) from April 26th to 27th, successively in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland in the United States, And Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Seoul to meet fans.
(Source: [email protected])

[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.In case of violation, this site will be held accountable

