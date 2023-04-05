Home Technology NVIDIA Releases 531.58 Driver Update: Remedy for The Last of Us Crashes –
NVIDIA Releases 531.58 Driver Update: Remedy for The Last of Us Crashes

by admin
NVIDIA Releases 531.58 Driver Update: Remedy for The Last of Us Crashes –

There is no doubt that the last survivor: Part1 PC version released by SONY earlier on Steam was a rather fatal optimization disaster.

For this reason, the game developer Naughty Dog has pushed several repair updates, and graphics card manufacturers such as NVIDIA and AMD are also pushing updates to remedy the situation. NVIDIA recently released the latest Hotfix driver 531.58, which uses the latest Game Ready driver 531.41 to repair the PC version of The Last of Us.

According to the update log, this version of the driver fixes the random crashes that may occur when The Last Survivor plays on RTX 30 series graphics cards.

In addition, this driver update fixes the following issues:

-Fixed the stability issue that may occur in Assassin’s Creed: Origins when using the 531.18 driver;
– Fixed in-game corruption in Resident Evil 4: Remake when FXAA is enabled.

