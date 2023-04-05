Home Health Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele: he is in intensive care
by admin
As far as we know, the former premier has been in the Milanese hospital since this morning, due to cardiovascular problems. His situation is currently stable. The leader of Forza Italia had been resigned a few days ago, on March 30th

Silvio Berlusconi, according to what we learn, has been hospitalized since this morning at San Raffaele and is said to be in cardiac surgery intensive care. The Forza Italia leader was hospitalized for cardiovascular problems. Also according to initial information, his conditions would be stable at the moment. This is a new hospitalization for the former premier who was discharged on March 30 from the same hospital.

The previous hospitalization

The leader of Forza Italia, in the previous hospitalization last week, underwent some check-ups which then lasted for a few days. . Leaving the San Raffaele, Berlusconi, accompanied by his companion Marta Fascina, had waved goodbye from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the entrance in via Olgettina 60. The return to Arcore had made him sigh. of relief to Forza Italia, worried by the state of health of the 86-year-old leader. After his resignation, Berlusconi had published a post on social media, in which he announced: “I’m already back to work”. The former premier had also been hospitalized in January 2022 for an infection that started from the urinary tract and was treated with strong antibiotic treatment.



Berlusconi and the post on Instagram after his discharge from the hospital

The reactions

“Good luck to Silvio Berlusconi”, said the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, today at a press conference in Rome, after hearing the news of the new hospitalization. “A sincere wish for a speedy recovery to President Berlusconi from me and the whole group of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. Forza Silvio, we are waiting for you”, the message, on Twitter, from the group leader of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Tommaso Photos.

berlusconi_zelensky_trap

Berlusconi-Russia, the embarrassments in the government and the tensions with Meloni

