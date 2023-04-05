Home News Attack on the Mayor of Mogoro, President Solinas: Serious and hateful intimidation, solidarity and support for the mayor and all threatened local administrators
News

Attack on the Mayor of Mogoro, President Solinas: Serious and hateful intimidation, solidarity and support for the mayor and all threatened local administrators

by admin
Cagliari, 4 April 2023 – “A very serious act of intimidation and even more hateful and cowardly because it was committed against the first representative of the institutions in the area, who works on the front line for the good of his community”. Thus the president of the Region, Christian Solinas, expresses solidarity with the mayor of Mogoro, Donato Cau, the victim of an arson attack during the night.

“In the face of these violent acts, which unfortunately are repeated with worrying frequency, there is a need for a firm condemnation by the institutions and by all Sardinians. Maximum support must be given to the mayor of Mogoro, to all the local administrators who have had to suffer threats and heavy intimidation in recent years and to the police forces involved in guaranteeing security in the area”, concludes President Solinas.

See also  Aism apples are back, stands in 22 Belluno municipalities for fundraising

You may also like

Competition for 40 seats at the Constitutional Court

The Election Commission is empowered to postpone elections

The number of fatalities in traffic accidents in...

Cybersecurity, companies that are too reactive and not...

Extremists brought pyrotechnics, sticks and stones to Al-Aqsa...

Holy Week Program 2023 Parish of the Twelve...

The first table on agro-industrial policies is underway

BUYSAD announced the pot inflation in March –...

Joe Biden announced that he will not attend...

The 10 best books on contemporary dance –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy