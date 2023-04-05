– “A very serious act of intimidation and even more hateful and cowardly because it was committed against the first representative of the institutions in the area, who works on the front line for the good of his community”. Thus the president of the Region, Christian Solinas, expresses solidarity with the mayor of Mogoro, Donato Cau, the victim of an arson attack during the night.

“In the face of these violent acts, which unfortunately are repeated with worrying frequency, there is a need for a firm condemnation by the institutions and by all Sardinians. Maximum support must be given to the mayor of Mogoro, to all the local administrators who have had to suffer threats and heavy intimidation in recent years and to the police forces involved in guaranteeing security in the area”, concludes President Solinas.