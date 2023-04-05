news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 05 APR – An important step forward for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer at the Ospedale Maggiore in Bologna, a regional urological center of excellence.



With an investment of 100 thousand euros supported by the Local Health Authority, a new latest generation ultrasound system was purchased for the Urology team, which is based on the fusion biopsy technique, i.e. the “gold standard” according to international guides, in the diagnosis of this tumor: one of the most common in the male population, about 20% of all tumors affecting humans, but which thanks to early diagnosis and screening has achieved a 9% reduction in mortality.



Every year, the Urology of the Bolognese Ausl performs about 700 prostate biopsies, divided between the two principals of S. Giovanni in Persiceto and the Ospedale Maggiore. Thanks to the new ultrasound system, it will be possible to reduce the number of biopsies patients undergo for greater accuracy.



“This technique – explains a note from the Ausl – in fact manages to merge in real time, with the help of algorithms and hardware tools, the magnetic resonance images during transrectal ultrasound, thus recognizing with greater precision the site and the volume of the tumor in question. To date, about 80% of patients undergoing a prostatectomy benefit from this diagnostic technique”. (HANDLE).

