Bullrich’s top economic adviser clarified the promise of “shielding”

Patricia Bullrich rocked the campaign last week when at a conference in the rural by promising a “armor” in case of being president. The reminiscence of 2001 and the program announced by Fernando De La Rua It was not long in coming, with questions even within the space itself. But this friday Luciano Laspinaits main economic adviser, assured that “The sense in which Patricia said it is absolutely different from what happened in 2001″.

The economist and national deputy for Santa Fe defended the statements of the pre-candidate for president of Together for Change by arguing that “What he expressed, in my judgment is correct.”

The Government assumes a debt with Qatar to pay the IMF without using reserves

And, along these lines, he explained that the proposal consists of signing a new agreement with the Monetary Fund “at least to avoid default or delay, and if that agreement translates into financial support, those funds should go to protect the savings of Argentines.”

According to Laspina it is about a different proposal to the “shield” of De La Rúa.

Bullrich: “Our goal is that, under a new agreement with the IMF, we can shield ourselves.”

“At that time the shield was for the bondholders because the money from the Monetary Fund was allocated, even also in the 2018 and 2019 program with Mauricio Macriwas largely used to finance the fiscal deficit and repay debt with bondholders“he said in statements to Radio Miter.

What is the worldcoin: “lend” the retina in exchange for dollars, the trend that came to Argentina

A few days ago, Bullrich had proposed a new agreement with the international credit organization “with the purpose of shielding the Argentine economy with dollars.” “Our goal is that under a new agreement with the IMF, we can shield ourselves. We are going to finish with the stocks and open it as soon as possible”, he had said in the Rural Exhibition.

What does Bullrich’s “armor” consist of?

After the controversy that unleashed his initiative, the main economic referent of the former head of the PRO insisted that the proposal pursues among its objectives the exit from the stocks to the dollarand in this context is that they seek to access more external financing.

“Of course I, and I say it personally, if I can give the Argentines a guarantee that the exit from the stocks will be with less inflation and more stability, and that for that we are going to have international financial support that preserves the savings of Argentines and stabilizes the peso, I prefer to do it“Laspina said.

9 days after the PASO, a survey places Massa as the most voted and Bullrich prevails in the internal JxC

As a Chicana to the ruling party, she remarked that if a Bullrich government came to fruition they will not use those funds “to finance inefficient public spendingdeficit, corruption or to give dollars to friends like (Sergio) Massa did.”

Luciano Laspina.

On the contrary, Laspina affirmed that the economic management will have among its purposes “strengthen the central bank so that it has support that guarantees the savings of Argentines”.

It is worth remembering that Bullrich’s statements about “shielding” did not take long to generate criticism not only from outside but also from within. One of the first to speak out was his rival from Together for Change, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, “(Fernando) De la Rúa did Al Armoring. We are not going to repeat that, let’s look at Argentine history, let’s study. How are you going to repeat the armoring of the De la Rúa era? How did De la Rúa end up after the armoring?” Larreta had said.

ASV/fl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

