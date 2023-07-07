Bus stoppage and strike on the Sarmiento train

He Friday started difficult for thousands of users of public transportation of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. is that the bus stop that started at 12 at night at the request of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) It feels tight and there are almost no running lines. The combo is completed with a unexpected strike which suspended the service Sarmiento Train y subway delays from the city of Buenos Aires.

The number of passengers who had to go to or come from the city of Buenos Aires to face the activities on the last business day of the week, but could not do so, is incalculable. On the one hand, in the streets you can see the very high compliance with the collective strike that a dissident faction of the UTA began at 4:00 p.m. yesterday with the units of the Dota company, to which the rest of the lines joined since midnight.

But what surprised us early in the morning of this chaotic Friday, July 7, was a strike by workers of the Sarmiento Train, which connects the city of Buenos Aires with parties in the western suburbs. As it became known, the service is interrupted from 5:30 and many passengers were left stranded without the possibility of mobility.

Train stoppage: what is known

According to what has come out, the strike on the Sarmiento train is due to a measure of force carried out by the hierarchical workers grouped in the Association of Management Personnel of the Argentine Railways (APDFA). The reason why they decided to implement the measure is the lack of homologation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in January 2022, as reported.

Just as it was not known that the train stoppage was going to occur since early Friday morning, it is not known when the service will return. There were many users of the service who wanted to take it and found themselves with the strike: at the station Miserere Square of Once there were moments of tension, since many wanted to enter by force and found themselves prevented. Around 300,000 people are estimated to be affected.

More than a hundred people were gathered at the close of this note in the vicinity of Station Eleven, with total cut of the avenue Pueyrredón height Rivadavia.

Bus stoppage: a sector of the UTA advanced the measure and began this Thursday

In the city of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, there were delays in Subway Line A, but The situation would have normalized by now.

The collective strike is felt strongly

Meanwhile, the measure of force initiated by the UTA maintains a high compliance in the city of Buenos Aires and its suburbs, and also in medium and large cities throughout the country.

This makes it practically impossible to get to work places or return home, in the case of those who fulfilled work obligations during the night. The only possible alternative to reach those places that cannot be accessed from the railways that are in operation is the taxi.

In social networks there were complaints about the high cost of service of transport applicationswith values ​​located above three times normal due to high demand and freedom to set prices.

Developing…

