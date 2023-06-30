Businessmen from the red circle listened to Milei but were not surprised

The entrepreneurs of Inter-American Council of Trade and Production listened this Thursday June 30 with attention to the presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileyin one of his habitual lunches the definitions about What will you do with social plans and public works?.

After anticipating that the stocks cannot be lifted in one day (on Tuesday, at the closing of the congress of the Argentine Institute of Finance Executives) but that it must be carried out progressively, he raised a similar idea with the social plans, the agency reported THAT.

“Los beneficiaries of social plans are victims“, he assured and specified that they are from the political system and mainly from the co-participation scheme that means that “in those places where the weight of co-participation is stronger is where the greatest imbalances are seen,” he said.

Milei wants to create the Ministry of Human Capital

“To face this problem (that of the social plans) we have one of the more radical proposals. We have proposed the reduction of ministries but we are going to create a new one that is Human Capital“, he said, and explained that it will integrate four areas: “Childhood and family, health, education and employment“.

He argued that “the most important element to explain economic growth is human capital.” “If care for children is not guaranteed from within the family, we are mortgaging the future,” she assured.

Along these lines, he considered that “social policy is to give you the fish, we have the idea of ​​teaching you how to fish.” For this, he indicated that he will first apply first-generation reforms with a labor market modernization.

“Get out of this system full of obstacles and resolutions and go to a unemployment insurance system. He Uocra system but with greater financial depth. These free conditions in a flexible labor market are going to be very labour-intensive, with a lot of genuine job creation intensity, wage improvements and an increase in the economically active population. With this underway, the second generation reforms enter where the social plans are going to be abandoned by the people, They are going to free themselves from their political oppressors, they will be free and they will have what to do it with.“, he claimed.

Milei returned to public works and indicated that in his government there will be no public work, which must be a private initiative. she said it while Gustavo Weisspresident of the Argentine Chamber of Construction, was digesting the loin he had just eaten.

Milei no longer convinces the red circle

According to the agency THATlas statements did not finish convincing most of the lunch guests who attended it with the idea that the Libertarian candidate has already reached a voting intention ceiling and that the possibility of three thirds was already blurred.

Part of that expectation was shown in the appearance of empty seats in the second part of the meeting when it was time for questions, something that doesn’t usually happen at this lunch.

To the candidate it cost him to arouse applause in his audience even in those moments in which he spoke of the ideas that businessmen value and even dared to ask for an economic joke to be applauded.

Milei was with her running mate victoria villarruelhis sister and other applicants from his space as Ramiro Marra and Juan Napoli. Later she entered the room Sandra Pettovellothe future Minister of Human Capital.

What businessmen said about Milei

At the end of the meeting, some attendees marked their opinion on the candidate.

“It’s a parade candidate“said one of the references, and another businessman said that” a few months ago it seemed that he was going to eat the field but he stayed.

The majority agreed that the speech remains on ideas already embodied and that it does not address details. “We have asked him to leave the chainsaw plan speech, to burn the Central Bank and say new things“, said a leader who has frequent contact with Milei, “but does not do it, “he added.

The most critical was the most targeted, Gustavo Weiss, a sector that two days ago at the annual meeting had the minister and candidate Sergio Massa at your event.

“It’s impossible to do what Milei says“he said, adding:”We could never tell him because we have not met him directly“.

