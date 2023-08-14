BYD ATTO 30% Outshines VW Tesla as Sweden’s Best-Selling Electric Vehicle in July

BYD ATTO 3 has emerged as the champion in Sweden’s new energy vehicle sales for the month of July, surpassing popular electric vehicles like Tesla and Volkswagen. The Swedish Automobile Association reported that BYD sold 721 Atto 3 units locally, outperforming the competition. If it were not for the Volvo XC60, the Atto 3 would have been the best-selling new car in Sweden for the month.

This achievement is significant considering that the BYD Atto 3 has only been available in Sweden for a little over six months. Prior to this, Tesla’s Model Y held the top spot, which was then taken over by Volkswagen. Now, it is BYD’s turn to lead the sales charts in the country.

Interestingly, BYD’s success is not limited to Sweden alone. The company has also been the sales champion in Israel for eight consecutive months. It is clear that BYD’s electric vehicles are gaining popularity and market acceptance in various countries around the world.

The ATTO 3, designed by Wolfgang Eiger, BYD’s director of styling and design, features the company’s Dragon Face 3.0 design language and a sporty and fitness-inspired interior. It boasts excellent aerodynamics with a low drag coefficient of 0.29. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 7.3 seconds and has a maximum battery range of 480 kilometers (NEDC).

While the ATTO 3 has achieved remarkable success in terms of sales, it is worth noting that the car comes with a relatively high price tag in international markets. In Sweden, the sale price is 445,000 SEK (approximately 300,000 RMB), and in Israel, it is 156,500 Israeli new shekels (approximately 322,765 yuan). The starting price in the UK is 36,490 pounds (approximately 300,000 yuan), and in Singapore, it ranges from 183,800 SGD to 202,800 SGD (approximately 956,000 to 1.054 million RMB).

BYD’s success with the ATTO 3 highlights the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the global automotive market. As more countries prioritize sustainability and environmental-friendly transportation, it is expected that the popularity of electric vehicles will continue to grow.

