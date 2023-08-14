China’s Wind Power Industry: Achievements and Future Prospects

CCTV News: China‘s Wind Power Industry Achieves Breakthrough Success

Since the beginning of this year, China‘s wind power industry has achieved significant breakthroughs, with large-scale wind turbines being installed and operational in various areas across the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of promoting renewable energy and building a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system.

During the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping reiterated the need to develop renewable energy and create an innovative energy structure. In the first half of this year, China‘s wind power construction has grown rapidly, leading to a 20% increase in cumulative power generation. This success has established China as a world-leading wind power industry and provided green momentum for the country’s economic development.

Key achievements in the wind power industry include the successful connection of the world‘s largest wind turbine, a 16MW turbine, to the grid for power generation in Fujian’s sea area. Additionally, the wind turbine with the highest altitude in the world has overcome the challenges of thin air on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and has started transmitting power. Moreover, distributed wind turbines in the Central Plains are now providing clean electricity to rural areas.

China‘s efforts in wind power have made a significant impact globally, with over 40% of the world‘s new wind power installation coming from the country in the first half of this year. Currently, China‘s total installed wind power capacity stands at 389 million kilowatts, and the large number of wind turbines across the country generates more than 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each day.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has always shown great concern for the development of renewable energy. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he has personally guided the promotion of the energy revolution, highlighting the importance of new energy and clean energy development. During inspections in Qinghai, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, and other locations, the general secretary emphasized the need for scientific planning and the development of a multi-energy system.

Following General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, China‘s wind power industry has not only expanded but also undergone continuous optimization. Nine new energy bases have been built, and wind power installations have spread from the “three north” regions to central and southeast regions, covering the entire country. Compared to 2012, the installed wind power capacity has increased fivefold, leading to a 6.7% increase in power generation. With the cost per unit of electricity from onshore wind power comparable to traditional fossil energy, wind power provides strong support for China‘s energy transformation.

Over the past decade, China‘s wind power industry chain has paved the way for innovation, making it the world‘s largest wind power equipment manufacturing base. China‘s wind power equipment output accounts for more than two-thirds of the global market, and it exports to 49 countries and regions worldwide.

In China‘s first offshore wind power industrial park, mass production of 16MW wind turbines has begun, and the production line for submarine cables with the largest section and longest length in the world is operational. With more than 50 upstream and downstream enterprises in the wind power industry chain, this industrial park has witnessed significant progress and technological advancements in wind power equipment.

China has achieved high levels of localization in wind power equipment manufacturing, with over 95% localization rate for ultra-large wind turbines and close to 100% localization rate for key core components such as gearboxes. China also possesses capabilities in ultra-long-distance power transmission, installation of super-large wind turbines, and intelligent unmanned operation and maintenance, enabling wind power development in challenging areas rich in wind energy resources.

China‘s wind power industry is expected to double its generation capacity during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. With the continuous expansion of wind power, China‘s big windmills will contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for the country’s economic development.

