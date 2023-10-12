Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Collaborate on Vibrant Air Flea 2 ‘Faded Spruce’ Colorway

Cactus Plant Flea Market Collaborates with Nike to Release New Air Flea 2 “Faded Spruce” Colorway

Street brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, headed by designer Cynthia Lu, has joined forces with Nike to introduce a fresh color scheme for the Air Flea 2 called “Faded Spruce”.

The “Faded Spruce” shoe boasts a combination of green and blue mandarin duck colors on its upper. It features lace-up shoelaces and colorful pull tabs adorned with the words “AIR” and “FLEA” in white on the heels. The tongue label is embroidered with the Cactus Plant Flea Market brand logo, emphasizing the collaborative identity. The insoles are red and blue, with the letters L and R respectively, and coupled with black Waffle extended outsoles. To enhance stability, the left and right midsoles incorporate red, yellow, brown, and other colors. Additionally, the shoe soles have patterns similar to footprints and illuminate during the night, augmenting the overall vibrancy of the shoes.

Notably, the shoes come with an oversized Swoosh Logo, reminiscent of the “Alabaster” edition, and various detachable small accessories. They are also packed with a yellow patterned shoe bag featuring the brand logo and a special blue shoe box, providing a comprehensive package for buyers.

Although there is no official release information available yet for the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 collaboration, sources mention that the shoes will retail for $220 and will be launched in the forthcoming weeks. Enthusiasts and sneakerheads should keep a close eye on updates regarding the availability of these unique kicks.