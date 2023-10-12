House Expansion in Dead Island 2: Battling Zombies with New Weapons and Abilities in Malibu

House will take us to Malibu to fight zombies with new weapons and abilities

Developer Dambuster Studios has announced an exciting new expansion for their popular game Dead Island 2. Titled “Haus,” this expansion will take players to the sunny shores of Malibu as they battle hordes of zombies with new weapons and abilities.

The announcement comes shortly after the successful commercial launch of Dead Island 2 earlier this year. Encouraged by the game’s success, the developers wasted no time in working on new content for fans to enjoy.

The Haus expansion is set to launch on November 2nd, giving players a brand new location to explore. In this expansion, players will find themselves in a mysterious villa in Malibu. This is where a previously revealed techno-death cult has chosen to fortify themselves, making the battle against the undead even more intense.

In addition to the new setting, the Haus expansion will introduce three new weapons for players to utilize. The “dead islands” weapon is designed to help players overpower their undead enemies, while the “Pork BBQ” weapon promises gut-busting fun as players slaughter and grill zombies. Finally, the “K-ROSSBOW” is a precision weapon with deadly ranged firepower, allowing players to easily explode the brains of zombified foes.

Furthermore, the Haus expansion also brings with it eight new skill cards, providing players with the opportunity to enhance their abilities even further. With these exciting new additions, it seems like returning to Dead Island 2 at the end of the year will be well worth it.

Fans of Dead Island 2 have much to look forward to with the upcoming Haus expansion. The new location, weapons, and skills are sure to add a fresh and thrilling element to the game. So mark your calendars for November 2nd and get ready to take on the undead in Malibu. Source: Gamereactor.cn

