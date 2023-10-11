The Health Benefits and Uses of Gomasio: A Flavorful and Nutritious Seasoning

Gomasio: A Healthy and Flavorful Seasoning Option

Gomasio, a popular seasoning in Asian and macrobiotic cuisine, is gaining attention for its unique taste and numerous health benefits. This traditional food is made by combining whole sea salt and toasted sesame seeds, creating a versatile and nutritious seasoning option that is widely used as an alternative to common salt.

The word “gomasio” derives from the Japanese words “goma” (sesame seeds) and “shio” (salt), highlighting the key ingredients of this flavorful blend. Additionally, gomasio can also include the presence of algae, known as kantatsu, further enhancing its nutritional profile.

Not only does gomasio add a special taste to dishes, but it also boasts numerous beneficial properties. Especially in macrobiotic cuisine, gomasio is valued for its ability to enhance the flavor of natural foods while excluding refined and industrially treated products.

One of the main advantages of gomasio is its nutritional richness. Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of minerals, including calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and magnesium. They are also a source of vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, E, D, and PP, as well as unsaturated fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6. Whole sea salt, on the other hand, provides iodine, zinc, copper, and magnesium, while containing lower quantities of sodium and chlorine compared to regular table salt.

The combination of these two ingredients makes gomasio a beneficial addition to any diet. Its consumption supports immune defenses, promotes cardiovascular health, prevents fatigue, and improves bone and teeth health. Gomasio is particularly suitable for children, vegans, pregnant women, and individuals with hypertension or urinary system problems.

Moreover, gomasio also plays a role in maintaining cholesterol levels due to the presence of sesamol, sesamolin, and sesamin. These compounds help prevent atherosclerosis, making gomasio an excellent choice for promoting heart health. Additionally, gomasio acts as an antioxidant, supports liver function, aids in headaches, heartburn, and nausea, and has a detoxifying and alkalizing effect on the body.

Preparing gomasio at home is simple, and the ingredients are easily accessible. The proportion of sesame seeds to salt can vary, ranging from 7:1 to 20:1. Organic sesame seeds and whole sea salt are mixed and processed using a mortar and pestle or a blender. It is essential to achieve the right consistency and avoid excessive toasting of the sesame seeds to preserve their taste and beneficial effects.

Once prepared, gomasio can be used to season salads, sauces, bread, rice, vegetables, grains, and proteins. It is recommended to use it sparingly, with a maximum of one teaspoon per day, as it is high in calories. Gomasio can be stored in an airtight jar for up to ten days, or it can be purchased ready-made from organic shops.

In conclusion, gomasio is a delicious and healthy alternative to common salt, adding flavor and nutritional value to various dishes. With its numerous health benefits and easy preparation, it is worth considering gomasio as a pantry staple for those looking to enhance their meals while maintaining their well-being.

