Forio, Giusy Ferreri and Clementino among the Christmas attractions – News

The “infinite” Christmas initiative of the Municipality of Forio starts from the TTG of Rimini, the tourist fair dedicated to travel agencies and tour operators, a rich program of shows and events for the upcoming Christmas holidays presented this morning by the Tourism Councilor Jessica Maria Lavista during a press conference of the Campania Region attended by the regional councilor for Tourism Felice Casucci and Luigi Raia, general director of the Campania Turismo agency.





From 8 December to 7 January 2024, every day there will be attractions and events throughout the island municipality with three key events: on the day of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the switching on of the Christmas lights followed by Giusy Ferreri’s concert, on the 22nd December the White Night with Clementino’s concert while on New Year’s Eve the show in the square with Prezioso, DJ and radio host.





Forio will focus decisively on Christmas lights, with numerous installations even in the peripheral areas, with the aim of transforming them into a tourist attraction for the years to come and more generally on a program that constitutes a journey through folklore, traditions, craftsmanship , characteristic markets, street artists, guided tours and excursions to historic and characteristic places and typical local gastronomy.





“We work and invest to deseasonalize tourist flows and our Christmas program serves precisely this, transforming Christmas into an opportunity for the holiday market, opening up new prospects for the tourist operators of my municipality and the entire island” stated the mayor of Forio Stani Verde



