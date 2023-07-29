Café La Trova: Named Best Cuban Restaurant Bar in the United States

Cuban restaurant bar, Café La Trova, located on the iconic Calle Ocho in Miami, has been declared the best in the United States. This esteemed recognition came at the 17th annual Spirited Awards at Tales of the Cocktail, held in New Orleans. Expressing their gratitude on Instagram, Café La Trova thanked everyone for their continuous support and credited their success to the Café La Trova family, Miami’s cocktail community, and the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award.

Renowned Cuban chef Ramón Fleites, also known as Chef Ramoncito, expressed his happiness upon discovering that the country’s best bar-restaurant is in Miami. He commended his staff for placing the city’s gastronomy and service industry at the forefront nationwide. Fleites emphasized the uniqueness of Café La Trova, highlighting its elegance, modern Cuban cuisine, cocktail bar, and the rich history of Cuban bartenders.

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to educate, promote, and support professionals in the spirits and cocktail community worldwide. Last year, Café La Trova was honored as the sixth best bar in all of North America and received the Best Bar in the South award at the inaugural edition of the North America’s 50 Best Bars Awards in New York.

Co-owner and Master Bartender, Julio Cabrera, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that it also represents the Latino community residing in Miami. He emphasized that the bar’s inclusion on the inaugural list of the 50 Best Bars in North America is a testament to Miami’s cocktail community, the traditional Cantinero style, and the dreams pursued by Latino immigrants in the United States. Cabrera, an engineer turned bartender in 1989, collaborated with James Beard and Michelle Bernstein to establish Café La Trova in 2019, a place revered as a Cuban bar culture haven. In the same year, Cabrera was bestowed with the title of American Bartender of the Year.

Café La Trova’s concept embraces the fusion of traditional cocktail culture and Miami’s Cuban renaissance of the 1980s. It delivers a unique experience by offering both classic and innovative drinks, contemporary Cuban and Latin-inspired delicacies, live music performances, and an outdoor patio where patrons can enjoy playing dominoes and savor the renowned Cuban cigars.

Café La Trova has earned numerous other prestigious accolades. In 2021, it secured the 28th spot on the esteemed annual list recognizing the 50 best bars in the world. The ranking was determined by the opinions of 600 international experts who praised the bar’s authenticity.

