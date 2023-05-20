Home » Call for entries Ernst Krenek Institute: Project collaboration – mica
Entertainment

Call for entries Ernst Krenek Institute: Project collaboration – mica

by admin
Call for entries Ernst Krenek Institute: Project collaboration – mica

The Ernst Krenek Institute private foundation on the Krems campus examines, looks after and preserves Ernst Krenek’s extensive work. While the Ernst Krenek Institute acts as a contact point for science, organizers, musicians, composers, writers and the interested public, the Salon Krenek on Minoritenplatz in Krems/Stein offers a Dialogue platform for an open, interdisciplinary and multimedia encounter with Ernst Krenek’s complex and extensive artistic legacy.

We are looking for from August 1, one employee (m/f/d) for 20 hours per weekfrom August 1, 2023, limited to one year to support the digitization project “Ernst Krenek lectures online: the music-theoretical lectures of an exiled Austrian” .

The focus of the project is on the manuscripts and typescripts of Krenek’s courses, lectures and radio broadcasts kept in the archive of the Ernst Krenek Institute, which are made available online in a curated selection, contextualized with accompanying historical and biographical information and also made searchable by attached transcriptions .

The project is financed by funding from the BMKOES “Digital Cultural Heritage”.

Your tasks:

  • Transcription of manuscripts and typescripts using the AI-supported software “Transkribus”
  • Correction of the machine-generated transcripts
  • Creation of digital copies (scanning, converting, quality control)
  • Support with project-related tasks, especially in the area of ​​research

Your profile:

  • Experience in reading and deciphering manuscripts, experience in transcribing desired
  • Knowledge of “Transkribus” or comparable software is an advantage
  • Experience with digital editions (file formats ALTO and TEI) is an advantage
  • Very good knowledge of English (reading skills)
  • Good all-round IT skills and confidence in dealing with different file formats
  • a high degree of care in dealing with archive material, accuracy and independence
  • Humanities study
  • knowledge of music history of the 20th century is an advantage
See also  Using music to convey love and hope, piano master Lang Lang opens the curtain of world tour_China

We offer:

  • Insight into the estate holdings of a highly interesting composer personality of the 20th century
  • Working on a digitization project using the latest technologies
  • independent work in a small team
  • Possibility of flexible time management by arrangement
  • Attractive working environment on the campus of the University for Continuing Education Krems

This position is advertised with a gross monthly salary of EUR 1,190.10 for 20 hours per week.

Place of employment: Ernst Krenek Institute, Krems

Start of work: August 1, 2023

We look forward to receiving your comprehensive application documents by e-mail by June 18, 2023 to: [email protected]

Link:
Ernst Krenek Institute

You may also like

Sinuous delirium: Ellipse on the facade

Denying that the strong aura scares newcomers Charmaine...

Giannini: “Casalegno is a model and its crucial...

Apartment in Rio with Brazilian roots, lots of...

Easy coxinha – very easy recipe to make

10 Homemade Bread Recipes – Panelatherapy

Embraer jets begin operations at Star Air and...

Five events alter weekend traffic

Carrefour and Assaí fall more than 30% in...

Midifan רÿռƵϼˮ˼ƵʦأźϼĶ – midifanǹע

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy