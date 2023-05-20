Call for entries Ernst Krenek Institute: Project collaboration – mica

The Ernst Krenek Institute private foundation on the Krems campus examines, looks after and preserves Ernst Krenek’s extensive work. While the Ernst Krenek Institute acts as a contact point for science, organizers, musicians, composers, writers and the interested public, the Salon Krenek on Minoritenplatz in Krems/Stein offers a Dialogue platform for an open, interdisciplinary and multimedia encounter with Ernst Krenek’s complex and extensive artistic legacy.

We are looking for from August 1, one employee (m/f/d) for 20 hours per weekfrom August 1, 2023, limited to one year to support the digitization project “Ernst Krenek lectures online: the music-theoretical lectures of an exiled Austrian” .

The focus of the project is on the manuscripts and typescripts of Krenek’s courses, lectures and radio broadcasts kept in the archive of the Ernst Krenek Institute, which are made available online in a curated selection, contextualized with accompanying historical and biographical information and also made searchable by attached transcriptions .

The project is financed by funding from the BMKOES “Digital Cultural Heritage”.

Your tasks:

Transcription of manuscripts and typescripts using the AI-supported software “Transkribus”

Correction of the machine-generated transcripts

Creation of digital copies (scanning, converting, quality control)

Support with project-related tasks, especially in the area of ​​research

Your profile:

Experience in reading and deciphering manuscripts, experience in transcribing desired

Knowledge of “Transkribus” or comparable software is an advantage

Experience with digital editions (file formats ALTO and TEI) is an advantage

Very good knowledge of English (reading skills)

Good all-round IT skills and confidence in dealing with different file formats

a high degree of care in dealing with archive material, accuracy and independence

Humanities study

knowledge of music history of the 20th century is an advantage

We offer:

Insight into the estate holdings of a highly interesting composer personality of the 20th century

Working on a digitization project using the latest technologies

independent work in a small team

Possibility of flexible time management by arrangement

Attractive working environment on the campus of the University for Continuing Education Krems

This position is advertised with a gross monthly salary of EUR 1,190.10 for 20 hours per week.

Place of employment: Ernst Krenek Institute, Krems

Start of work: August 1, 2023

We look forward to receiving your comprehensive application documents by e-mail by June 18, 2023 to: [email protected]

Link:

Ernst Krenek Institute