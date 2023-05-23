call to accompany the act headed by Cristina Kirchner

After learning that Vice President Cristina Kirchner will lead the act of May 25, the Frente de Todos invited to accompany the leader. They called to follow the popular act of this Thursday in Plaza de Mayo, from the premises of the Justicialista Party in Neuquén.

As reported from the block, The appointment is this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the Justicialista Party premises in Neuquénin street Rock at 265.

The reason is to accompany the popular act in Plaza de Mayo that will be headed by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and “for break the ban on the streets 20 years after the inauguration of Néstor Kirchner to the presidency of the Nation”, they indicated.

«A date full of hope, but above all convinced that the children of the decimated generation, we must be present in each place, town or city, throughout the country, accompanying our leader who shows us once again that only popular mobilization is the tool to confront the judicial party and the IMF,” they stated. “Only unity will make us strong. For an inclusive, egalitarian, supportive, just and sovereign Homeland,” they concluded.

