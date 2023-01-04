Original title: “Can human beings survive?” Wu Jing Andy Lau’s soul asked “The Wandering Earth 2” released the “MOSS” trailer

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Chen Junyu

On January 3, the sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth 2” released the “MOSS” trailer, showing the audience for the first time from the perspective of artificial intelligence MOSS that the earth, which is about to be swallowed by the sun, is facing the crisis of space elevators, the crisis of the moon falling, and the crisis of Jupiter’s gravity , The solar helium flash crisis came one after another, and human beings did everything they could to save the earth and protect their homeland. When disaster strikes, everyone will make different choices.

In the previous film “The Wandering Earth”, astronaut Liu Peiqiang (played by Wu Jing) and MOSS “join hands” on the space station to face the “Jupiter gravitational crisis” and jointly carry out the mission of saving the earth, which left a deep impression on the audience. Four years later, artificial intelligence MOSS faced Liu Peiqiang again, and the phrase “MOSS, can human beings survive?” In addition, the image of the father of the engineer Tu Hengyu (played by Andy Lau) who spared no effort to continue the life of his deceased daughter is also quite embarrassing. The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” also released the “Human Choice” poster, and all the main creators are ready to go, confronting reality with courage, and rushing to hope with perseverance.

The story of the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” revolves around the previous work of “The Wandering Earth”. The film is directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yanmanzi, and Mr. Andy Lau. It will be released nationwide on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023.

“MOSS, can human beings survive?” Accompanied by Liu Peiqiang’s tentative “question of the soul”, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” released the “MOSS” trailer. He once stood side by side with astronaut Liu Pei in the 2019 movie “The Wandering Earth” Combat, the artificial intelligence MOSS with a strong sense of presence is online again. In the previous work, Liu Peiqiang and MOSS were “comrades in arms” in the space station. As an artificial intelligence, MOSS firmly carried out the mission of continuing human civilization, and did not hesitate to sacrifice the earth for this. In order to keep his family alive, astronaut Liu Peiqiang took a risky fight. In the end, he burned the MOSS and crashed the space station into Jupiter, making the earth continue its wandering voyage. “The Wandering Earth 2” serves as a prequel, but MOSS, like a “prophet”, unveiled the major crises that the earth and mankind will suffer in the future: “The space elevator crisis in 2044, the moon falling crisis in 2058, the Jupiter gravity crisis in 2075, and the 2078 crisis.” Solar helium flash crisis.”

In the past trailers released by “The Wandering Earth 2”, the artificial intelligence MOSS runs through and buryes multiple suspense. It is an artificial intelligence created and developed by humans, and it firmly implements the “meta-command”-continuing human civilization. This time it faces Liu Peiqiang again, revealing the different choices humans make when they are in the crisis of doomsday. Engineer Tu Hengyu (played by Andy Lau) desperately uploaded his daughter’s consciousness to the digital world, trying to keep her alive and give her a complete life; astronaut Liu Peiqiang decided to endure the separation of the world and embark on a space journey for the family behind him , Echoing his years-long mission on the space station in “The Wandering Earth”. Where does MOSS come from, why does it know the future destiny of mankind and the earth, why does it have a huge contradiction with mankind, and how should we choose? All the suspense is gradually revealed.

In 2019, the movie “The Wandering Earth” shows that the earth is facing the gravitational crisis of Jupiter. Human beings take a risk to launch a saturated rescue around the world, detonate Jupiter, and the earth can start a “wandering journey” to a new home. As the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” shows that when human beings faced the early stage of the solar crisis, in the midst of doubts, conflicts and differences, the fate of human beings was rewritten again and again, and the more serious crises and conflicts Step by step, full of information. In this step-by-step process, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” presents the audience with a unique and grand view of the world, and more imaginative and rich plots are gradually revealed.

The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” is produced by China Film Co., Ltd., Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd. release.