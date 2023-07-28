Candidates to Morar Bem must present documentation

All procedures must be carried out using the mobile application, Codhab Cidadão, available for Android and IOS systems.

The Housing Development Company of the Federal District (Codhab-DF) called, this Thursday (27), 2,695 candidates to submit the necessary documents for qualification in the Morar Bem program. The objective is to validate the registration data entered at the time of registration, according to the established requirements. A list of required documents is available at the link. All procedures must be carried out using the mobile application, Codhab Cidadão, available for Android and IOS.

It is very important that, at the time of delivery, the candidate pays attention to the documents he is sending. If any documentation is sent incorrectly, the registration will not be enabled and may generate some pending. This ends up preventing participation in the projects. After sending the documents, it is necessary to wait for the analysis. Those who do not respond to the summons will become “not qualified” and will not be able to participate in the housing projects.

program requirements

Be of age or be emancipated as provided by law;

Reside in the Federal District for five years;

Not be, nor have been the owner, committed buyer or assignee of property in the DF;

Not benefiting from another housing program in the Federal District;

Have a family income of up to 12 minimum wages.

*With information from Agência Brasilia

