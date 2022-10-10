Original title: Canxing was sued for arrears of Deng Ziqi 16.3 million appearance fees, the plaintiff and the defendant were involved in a dispute over the breach of the performance contract

Sohu Entertainment News According to the Tianyancha App, recently, the first-instance documents of the performance contract dispute between Hummingbird Music Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Canxing Culture Media Co., Ltd. were made public.

According to the document, the plaintiff Hummingbird Music claimed that in April 2016, Canxing Company planned to invite Deng Ziqi, an artist under the plaintiff, to record and participate in the recording of “Heroes of the World“. Subsequently, the defendant requested Deng Ziqi to record the program in advance on the grounds that the program recording schedule was tight, and Deng Ziqi actually participated in the recording of one reality show and three episodes. However, after the program was recorded, the defendant has not signed a written contract with the plaintiff and has not paid any remuneration. In 2018, Hummingbird Company and Deng Ziqi sued the court, and Beijing Chaoyang Court rejected their claims, but determined that the dispute between the plaintiff and the defendant was actually a breach of contract dispute. The plaintiff believes that the plaintiff has fulfilled the main obligations of the contract, the defendant has accepted, and the contract between the two parties has been established, and the defendant should pay the plaintiff a fee of 16.3 million yuan.

The Shanghai Changning District Court held that this case was a Hong Kong-related case in which the plaintiff was a Hong Kong company and the third party was a Hong Kong resident. Since the subject matter of the lawsuit exceeded 10 million yuan, the Changning District Court had no jurisdiction over the case, and finally ruled that the case should be transferred to Shanghai The First Intermediate People’s Court shall deal with it.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: