Home Entertainment Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the end of October and will start personal activities soon_Departure_Korean Media_Challenge
Entertainment

Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the end of October and will start personal activities soon_Departure_Korean Media_Challenge

by admin
Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the end of October and will start personal activities soon_Departure_Korean Media_Challenge

Original title: Cao Chengyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the end of October and will start personal activities

Sohu Entertainment News On October 5, Korean media reported that Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s exclusive contract will expire at the end of October, and a new start is about to start.

It is the full text of Lehua Entertainment‘s statement↓

Hello everyone, this is Lehua Entertainment.

First of all, I would like to express my thanks to the fans who have given so much love to WOODZ.

Our exclusive contract with WOODZ will expire at the end of October.

From the day WOODZ debuted through a group, to the present when he is active as a solo artist, we have been closely following WOODZ’s passion for music.

During that period, it was very meaningful to be able to walk with WOODZ, who has grown into an almighty king through constant challenges and hard work.

We would like to express our gratitude to WOODZ, who has traveled a long journey together, and we will support his new departure as he embarks on another dream.

I hope fans will continue to love and support WOODZ in the future.

thanks.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  2022 Online New Year's Day ends, Guangzhou merchants' online transaction amount is 87.88 billion yuan_Event_Consumption_Huadu

You may also like

Douban 9.2 | “I feel the world is...

“Fitness Runner” Announces New CM Coming to NS...

Fearless “Avatar 2” to challenge “Top Gun 2”...

Dingdong Audio has officially become Augspurger’s general agent...

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top...

Korean artist and cartoonist Kim Jung-eun died at...

‘Quicksilver’ Starring in ‘Dahmer’ Becomes One of Netflix’s...

Street Style: 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week Street...

adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”...

After the park started singing, “Sue the Five...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy