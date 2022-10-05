Original title: Cao Chengyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the end of October and will start personal activities

Sohu Entertainment News On October 5, Korean media reported that Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s exclusive contract will expire at the end of October, and a new start is about to start.

It is the full text of Lehua Entertainment‘s statement↓

Hello everyone, this is Lehua Entertainment.

First of all, I would like to express my thanks to the fans who have given so much love to WOODZ.

Our exclusive contract with WOODZ will expire at the end of October.

From the day WOODZ debuted through a group, to the present when he is active as a solo artist, we have been closely following WOODZ’s passion for music.

During that period, it was very meaningful to be able to walk with WOODZ, who has grown into an almighty king through constant challenges and hard work.

We would like to express our gratitude to WOODZ, who has traveled a long journey together, and we will support his new departure as he embarks on another dream.

I hope fans will continue to love and support WOODZ in the future.

