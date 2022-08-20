Home Entertainment Cao Yiwen appeared on the cover of French film magazine Filmmaker Life and was interviewed by extraordinary talents – Xinhua English.news.cn
Cao Yiwen appeared on the cover of French film magazine Filmmaker Life and was interviewed by extraordinary talents – Xinhua English.news.cn

On August 20, 2022, French time, Filmmaker Life, an international film magazine, launched its latest August issue. The cover character of the issue is Cao Yiwen, a young female filmmaker from China. The film magazine is known internationally for supporting outstanding independent films and artists, focusing on discovering the most potential directors, screenwriters and stars around the world, often providing professional reviews and analysis for the independent film industry, and being good at discovering filmmakers. Behind the scenes.

It is reported that the editor-in-chief of this magazine read an interview about Cao Yiwen during an industry meeting, and immediately developed a strong impression of this young director who has won many international awards and is committed to showing the world the spiritual outlook of different Chinese girls. Therefore, Cao Yiwen was invited to be the cover character of its magazine and was interviewed in English in the column Extraordinary Talent Interview.

In the interview, Cao Yiwen explained in detail the original intention of his filming and the main content of the next film to be filmed to the reporter. For this young man who can skillfully combine suspense plots and female power, and wants to give people spiritual encouragement through filming, especially to encourage girls all over the world to receive education and pursue their dreams boldly, the reporter expressed that he was deeply moved , praised it as “The Most Anticipated Screenwriter Wizard” (the most anticipated screenwriter wizard), and called on more media and audiences to pay attention to Cao Yiwen’s new works.

