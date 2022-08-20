Home Sports Zhai Xiaochuan: Zeng Fanbo has a higher starting point than me and will pass on his experience to him – yqqlm
Zhai Xiaochuan: Zeng Fanbo has a higher starting point than me and will pass on his experience to him

Zhai Xiaochuan: Zeng Fanbo has a higher starting point than me and will pass on his experience to him – yqqlm
2022-08-20 08:18
Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Zhai Xiaochuan: Zeng Fanbo has a higher starting point than me and will pass on his experience to him

On the afternoon of August 19, Beijing Shougang held a public training session. The potential star Zeng Fanbo trained with the team and became the focus of media attention. Zhai Xiaochuan, the captain of the Shougang team, said that Zeng Fanbo was more comprehensive and had a higher starting point than he was at the beginning.

Some media likened Zeng Fanbo to a young version of Zhai Xiaochuan, to which Zhai Xiaochuan said: “I admire his character very much. In him, it reflects the energy of young people. I think he is more comprehensive than I was at the beginning. I just entered When I was a team player, I didn’t have too many responsibilities on the court. I could just do a good job in defense, rebounding and fast break. But Zeng Fanbo is more comprehensive, and his starting point is higher than mine. I also asked him about his achievements in the NBA Development League. Talk to me about improving in a lot of areas, like how to lay up on high-contest layups, maintain three-point shooting, etc.”

As the captain, Zhai Xiaochuan said he would help Zeng Fanbo and other young players grow up as soon as possible. “When Xiao Zeng played in the G League, I watched his video and had some communication with him. For example, I would tell him how to control my fouls, otherwise it would affect the time and opportunities on the court. I As the captain of the team and a player who has experienced a lot, he will pass on his experience to them without reservation, hoping that he can grow faster. I think Xiao Zeng’s physical condition is very good, and I hope he will continue to work hard and fulfill himself. talent.”Return to Sohu, see more

