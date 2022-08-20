Death Stranding was mocked harshly by the PC Game Pass account on Twitter earlier this week, leading most to assume that Kojima Productions’ hit content would be added to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Sure enough, now this has been confirmed and will be added on August 23rd.On Xbox Wire, we can read that the game will have“Features like ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rates, and crossover content from some very well-known franchises”. .Of course, you can also get Xbox achievements for the game. Those who play the Game Pass version will also get the following perks:

• Chiral Gold/Total Reflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

• Gold and silver power skeleton

• Gold and Silver All Terrain Skeletons

• Gold and silver armor plates

It should be noted that this is only available on the PC version of Game Pass, and is the base game (not a director’s cut), but Antonela Pounder, director of global community at 505 Games, said we can expect a“Q&A Guide”, it should explain more. If Game Pass’s Death Stranding also supports cloud gaming, then it can also be played on Xbox (as well as smartphones, tablets, older laptops, etc.).

Check out the Game Pass trailer for Death Stranding below.