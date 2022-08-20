Paralyzed. Unable to walk, to speak. Even to breathe alone. All after one session from chiropractor gone bad. Unfortunate protagonist of the story Caitlin Jensen28, from Georgia, in United States. Fresh from Graduation, she had turned to the specialist to help her relax after a long period of intense study that had weakened her. The last visit was fatal.

She remains paralyzed at 28

The chiropractor was operating on Caitlin’s neck when she had a tragic reaction that cut off the blood supply to her brain. A few minutes before the treatment – just about twenty – she had read the last message sent to her by her mother. Treatment of her neck caused the young woman to dissect the vertebral artery which caused her to have a stroke. She started sweating, then nausea. Then the vomit. And when the mother arrived at the studio, the situation was already compromised.

The rush to the hospital

Caitlin was taken to the hospital and given artificial ventilation. Then the transfer to the brain injury unit at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, United States. Here Mrs. Jensen, her mother, has slept beside her since the accident.

The young graduate had just completed her studies and graduated in biology and was applying for a job as a researcher of microplastics in wastewater and the environment. The 28-year-old’s cognitive abilities seem to have been spared. Caitlin can move her mouth, nod, and make thumb marks. Dogs are close to her to help her stay on top of her. A “GoFundMe” raised nearly $ 100,000 – out of a goal of 250,000 – to help with her medical bills.

The recovery

With the doctors, and the support of her family, she is working to try to recover the function of the muscles associated with swallowing to protect her airways and to find other functions that will help her breathe independently. The road is long. But her family members are with her.