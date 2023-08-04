Cardi B Cleared of Charges for Throwing Microphone at Concert

Title: Cardi B Cleared of Charges in Mic-Throwing Incident at Las Vegas Concert

Cardi B will not face any charges in relation to an incident where she threw her microphone into the crowd during a concert in Las Vegas last weekend, according to the police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the case has been closed due to insufficient evidence, leading to no charges being filed.

The complaint was filed by a concertgoer who claimed to have been struck by an object thrown from the stage. Although the police did not mention Cardi B by name in their statement, the incident report matched the location where she was performing at the time.

The attorneys representing Cardi B expressed their gratitude towards the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their prompt resolution of the matter. Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, in a statement, appreciated the diligent handling of the case.

It was previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member threw a drink towards the stage, which was captured in images shared on social media. In response, the rapper threw her microphone into the crowd, and security guards immediately rushed to the stage.

Another video from the concert showed Cardi B and her DJ requesting the crowd to “splash” them with water due to the heat. It remains unclear if this incident occurred before or after the microphone-throwing incident.

Despite the lack of charges, the incident has sparked discussions about performer and audience safety during live concerts. This incident serves as a reminder for heightened security measures at such events to prevent any potential harm to both artists and attendees.

The closure of the case provides some relief for Cardi B, who can now refocus on her future performances and projects. The rapper continues to captivate audiences with her energetic performances and chart-topping hits, including her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.”

As the incident generated considerable attention on social media, fans and critics eagerly await Cardi B’s response or any additional statements addressing the incident. However, for now, Cardi B can move forward with her career, leaving this incident behind her.

[Include any relevant images or videos capturing the incident, with proper copyright credits]

Overall, the incident may serve as a learning experience for artists and event organizers, highlighting the importance of maintaining a safe environment for both performers and concertgoers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

