Is Binotto the right man to replace Szafnauer at Alpine?

The Formula 1 she went on vacation. After Belgian Grand Prixhere is the “break the lines” for at least 4 weeks. Intense days which, in addition to well-deserved relaxation, will also be dedicated to the latest assessments on the first half of the season faced. There is certainly one of the teams that will want to rearrange the cards on the table l’Alpine.

The team, ex Renaultafter the name change, always wanted to raise awareness of the group’s sports car division by favoring the exit of Cyril Abiteboul and the entry of the expatriate into MotoGP David Brivio.

Although a victory was claimed in Hungary thanks to Esteban Ocon, the journey has been rather tortuous so far. Especially if you consider that the French victory in 2020 came after one “bowling match” created by Bottas in turn 1 or the Mercedes pit stop error with Lewis Hamilton. But Ocon still ran a great race, so much so that he deserved the podium.

In the 2022 they leave Budkowski by Alain Prostwith the entry of Otmar Szafnauer as Team Principal. The same as it was recently fired during the last grand prix in progress where the new couple Gasly-Ocon he scored 57 points.

Otmar Szafnauer

CHANGES… AGAIN

There is talk of changes again, therefore, in a team that is struggling to find technical stability.

The main cause of Szafnauer’s departure was his disagreement with Renault’s top management over how fast the team could actually compete on the track. Perhaps the only thing the team needed was time. A timing that in the history of Formula 1 has largely proved to be effective. You see Schumacher at the Ferrari, which took 5 years to win a title. max Verstappen he waited for six. Not to mention Hamilton at the Mercedes. All realities that have seen very few changes over the years.

In eight seasons, Alpine (Renault) had seven different driver pairings, managed to lose its star driver Fernando Alonsothe highest-rated debutant of recent years Oscars Platesand is now looking for a fourth team leader.

HOW MUCH BINOTTO CAN IT DO FOR YOU?

Any way you look at it, this isn’t creating a winning culture, e Matthias Binotto (hot name coming out in the last few days) is far from the ideal candidate to take the lead.

Mattia Binotto, for those who don’t remember, is actually an engine technician. He was responsible for turning around Ferrari’s poor first attempt at a turbo hybrid and was Chief Technical Officer when the excellent 2017 and 2018 cars were built.

be alone Sebastian Vettel and the team had done better those seasons, a world title would certainly have returned to Maranello. A goal that has been missing since 2007. It was this success that brought Sergio Marchionne to promote Binotto to the role of Team Principal in 2019 to replace Maurizio Arrive wella move that divided opinion at the time.

Finally, the successes and defeats are history for the redhead under her “command“.

Command that, in reality, he never managed to transmit. That’s why whoever ends up as Team Principal of Alpine must be able to stand up to the top management and tell them not to interfere and let them manage the team race by race. Without oppressions and too high expectations.

Whether Mattia Binotto is or isn’t the right person to revive the French team is not known for sure, but what can be glimpsed in the future is certainly not something positive.

