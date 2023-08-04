Germans win medals at Para Swimming World Championships

Germany’s Tanja Scholz won gold medals at the Para Swimming World Championships. (IMAGO / Ralf Kuckuck / IMAGO / Ralf Kuckuck Photography)

Athletes with a physical disability take part in the Para World Swimming Championships. You have already won several medals.

Elena Semechin won 1 gold medal. It was her 1st gold medal after cancer. Tanja Scholz won 1 silver medal and 2 gold medals. Scholz is 39 years old. Scholz has been paralyzed since a riding accident. Taliso Engel also won a gold medal. Gina Böttcher and Verena Schott have won silver medals.

If the athletes are good enough, they can compete in the Paralympics. The Paralympics are the Olympic Games for people with disabilities.

Last year the Para Swimming World Championships were held on the island of Madeira. The German swimmers have won 14 medals.

