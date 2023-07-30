Cassava broth – Panelatherapy

Caldo de Cassava is the choice of Brazilians when it comes to “warming up the cold”. This delicacy is a tradition from North to South of the country, as everyone always has a recipe and it only takes a little cooling for this dish to return to our table.

Origins and Ingredients

Cassava broth is a recipe with roots in Brazilian culture, being passed down from generation to generation, the lives of indigenous peoples who discovered different ways of cooking cassava to make it safe for consumption, because wild cassava (the one that does not has been processed) contains toxic compounds that can be harmful to health.

Over time, cassava and its preparations spread to other regions of Brazil thanks to migrations and over the centuries, cassava soup became one of the best known ways to make a good cassava.

Over time, each region developed its own broth variations, incorporating local ingredients and adapting the recipe according to regional preferences, resulting in a great diversity of cassava broths across the country, each with its particularities and flavors. unique.

To prepare this delicious dish, you’ll need a few simple ingredients that result in an explosion of flavors. In addition to cassava, traditional ingredients include meat (it can be chicken or beef), onion, garlic, tomato, parsley, pepper and spices to taste.

preparation and secrets

The preparation of cassava broth is relatively simple, but it requires care and attention to achieve the perfect flavor.

Ingredients:

500g of cassava, peeled and cut into medium pieces 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cloves of garlic, chopped 2 tablespoons of olive oil (or vegetable oil) 1 liter of vegetable broth (or water) 200ml of coconut milk Salt to taste Pepper Chives, to taste Chives (parsley and chives) chopped for sprinkling

How to make

In a large pan, add the olive oil and heat over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until golden and aromatic. Then add the cut cassava and sauté for a few minutes stirring so that it absorbs the flavors of the onion and garlic.

Add the vegetable broth (but it can be water) to the pan and cook over medium heat until the cassava is soft. This usually takes about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the cassava pieces.

With the cassava well cooked, remove from the heat and carefully mash the pieces in the pan with a fork or use a hand mixer to obtain a creamy consistency. If you prefer a thicker broth, knead less; if you prefer more liquid, knead more.

Return the pan to medium heat and add the coconut milk, stirring well to incorporate it into the broth, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

Let the broth boil for a few more minutes so the flavors mix, when it’s on point, turn off the fire. Sprinkle chopped parsley over each serving before serving.

Variations and Accompaniments

Cassava broth is very versatile and allows for numerous variations, for vegetarians, it is possible to replace the meat with vegetables or mushrooms, maintaining the flavor, while some regions also add sausage, bacon or curd cheese to give it an extra touch.

This dish is often accompanied by torresmo (small pieces of fried pork meat), sautéed cabbage, pepper, chopped parsley and a touch of lemon juice, which enhances the flavors and adds freshness.

Taste That Warms the Soul

Cassava broth is much more than a simple soup; is a true expression of the richness of Brazilian cuisine and its regional traditions. Each spoonful is a dip in a sea of ​​flavors that connects us with our roots and takes us back to special moments with family and friends.

So, the next time the cold hits, or whenever you want to indulge in a comforting meal, try cassava broth. Rest assured that you will be surrendering to one of the tastiest treasures of our gastronomy!

Don’t forget to check out my recipe for “Cow Atolada” or Cassava Gnocchi and of course, Fried Cassava which is a divine snack! So leave your comment here telling me what you think, if you make any recipes, tag me and subscribe to our channel! Kisses!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

