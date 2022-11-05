Cassina has announced a pop-up space themed Modular Imagination designed by Virgil Abloh at Shanghai fashion house eth0s. This unique installation featuring orange is open to the public for a limited time from November 7th to December 7th. A visionary of contemporary culture, Virgil Abloh, with a background in Architecture, worked side by side with Cassina to conceive this unique project exploring and developing modularity-related design. Rooted in the process of exploring this idea, Modular Imagination is an open invitation to engage people in arranging spaces and building new worlds.

Modular Imagination consists of two black matt blocks of different sizes that can be combined to create, adapt and reconfigure spaces according to the needs of public and domestic environments. Each texture module is paired with an industrial hard exterior texture yet surprisingly soft, creating a perfect balance when used as a seat and support surface. When two products are stacked, the distinctive orange cylindrical legs are embedded into the surface of the unit below through specific link modules, the combined product can be a cushion, a stool or a table.

With full respect for the work of Virgil Abloh, Modular Imagination is included in the Cassina catalogue and highlights the value of this collaborative project. The goal is not towards limited editions, but to demonstrate Virgil Abloh’s outstanding achievements in the field of design. In fact, Virgil Abloh is very proud of the project, which Modular Imagination has been developing since 2020 and completed before the designer’s death.

Modular Imagination Flash Space

When: November 07 – December 07, 2022

Address: B1, eth0s, No. 253 Jiashan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai