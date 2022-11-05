Bezos, the world‘s second richest man, was sued by a housekeeper for working 14 hours a day to prevent urinary tract infections from going to the toilet

According to reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was recently sued by his former housekeeper. She sued Bezos and two domestic companies, saying she experienced unsafe and unhealthy work conditions at Bezos’ home and was racially discriminated against by others.

The plaintiff was named Mercedes Wedda. In a complaint filed with the Superior Court of King County in Seattle, Wei Da claimed that in 2019, he was hired by Bezos’ housekeeper team to maintain Bezos’ property in Seattle, Washington, USA.

She said she and other domestic workers needed to work 10 to 14 hours a day on the Bezos property, not enough time to eat or rest.

Wei Da said that in Bezos’ house, there is no dedicated lounge for housekeeping staff, and the use of the bathroom is not convenient. In the security room of the mansion, there is a bathroom, but Wei Da and other housekeepers are not allowed to use the bathroom. Some housekeepers had to climb the windows of the laundry room in order to use the bathroom.

The plaintiffs allege in their complaint that domestic workers had no easy access to the bathroom during most of their work hours, which caused them to develop urinary tract infections. In addition, if the Bezos family is at home, all housekeepers are prohibited from entering the house unless they are doing sanitation work at the time.

According to the complaint, Bezos’ housekeeping manager treated Weida and other Hispanic cleaning staff badly, but was humble towards some other white housekeepers and maintenance staff.

Weida said she had filed a complaint about the work environment and racial discrimination in the Bezos family’s domestic work, but was later fired.

In addition to Bezos, Wei Da is also suing two other domestic companies that help Bezos maintain his home and assets, Zefram and Northwestern. Harry Korrell, an attorney representing Bezos and the two domestic firms in the lawsuit, said Wei Da was fired for job performance.

In a statement, Corell said they had investigated Wei Da’s complaint but found no factual basis. Correll also said that Wei Da’s annual income is as high as six figures (that is, hundreds of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars), and in Bezos’s house, there are many bathrooms and lounges for housekeepers to use.

Patrick McGuigan, the attorney representing Weida, told the press in a statement that no employer in the U.S. is above the law, including Bezos and the ones he uses to recruit domestic workers and manage housing. errand company.

McGregor said that federal and state labor or employment laws stipulate that laborers must be paid for their labor, and they must work in a safe, hygienic and healthy work environment without racial discrimination, and all employers are These laws must be followed.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”