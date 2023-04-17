Cast, dates and more: all about CASACOR São Paulo 2023

A 36th edition of CASACOR São Paulo already has a date to happen: the event of architecturelandscaping and design of interiors will be presented from May 30th to August 6thno National Set.

The 2023 show takes place in an expanded space of more than 11,000m² of built area. A CASACOR São Paulo this year it occupies the mezzanine and open terrace of the building in São Paulo, with a new configuration that allows visitors to get to know the architecture of the famous building more closely.

The news from CASACOR São Paulo 2023

In its 36th edition, the exhibition brings the theme Body&Address. It was from this idea that this year’s cast came up with their projects, which make reference to the skin we inhabit, in addition to that of the body, that of the house and that of the planet.

This edition’s cast of professionals includes the São Paulo trio Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele and Filipi Troncon, from Suíte Arquitetos, who will design the Cosentino space. Another trio, Très Arquitetura, was invited by Celmar to debut at the event with a proprietary environment. As well as Líder, which will bring the Figueiredo Fischer Arquitetos office to make its space.

To celebrate 30 years of partnership with CASACOR, Deca invited one of the biggest names in residential architecture in the world, architect Sig Bergamin. Three decades ago, he signed an environment for the brand and now, he returns to celebrate the long-lasting synergy at maximum power.

Portinari brings to CASACOR São Paulo one of the most awarded landscape architects in the country: Alex Hanazaki, known for his outstanding projects in the editions in which he participated. Also from the Dexco group, Duratex, will have the solar architecture by Paola Ribeiro from Rio de Janeiro.

LG invited the Rio-based office BC Arquitetos, which is headquartered in São Paulo and has projects throughout the country and in Portugal. Marcelo Salum, from Santa Catarina, also established in São Paulo, will design Casa Riachuelo. And one of the talents revealed by the exhibition, architect Ricardo Abreu, was invited by Coral to design the brand’s environment.

weight names : Among the names already consecrated by the exhibition are Guilherme Torres, Léo Shehtman and Brunete Fraccaroli.

beyond the capital : The interior of the State of São Paulo will also have a strong presence with projects signed by Gustavo Martins, Mônica Costa, Cacau Ribeiro, Hellen Pacheco and Quintino Facci, in addition to the trio Silvia Camargo, Caru Cunha and Nana Cunha. The coast of São Paulo will be represented by Carla Arigón Felippi.

international presence : Dividing his time between Bolivia and Brazil, the Bolivian architect Eduardo Baldelomar is one of the guests of the edition, which will also feature the Peruvian duo Augusta Pastor and Santiago Roose, who will also debut at CASACOR São Paulo.

Brazilian plurality : The exhibition also receives professionals from other Brazilian states, such as Caio Bandeira and Thiago Martins from Bahia and Maria Clara Marback, Cristiane Pepe and Ecatherina Brasileiro. The mineiros will be represented by José Carlos Navarro, Fernanda Rubatino and Letícia Nannetti and the Santa Catarina residents Salvio Júnior and Moacir Junior from Studio CASAdesign, in addition to Tufi Mousse and Rodolpho Schier. Already bringing the gaucho look to the exhibition, environments are signed by Juarez Cruz and Luciana Viganó. Among the locals, Adriana Valle and Patricia Carvalho, from Migs Arquitetos, and Bianca da Hora stand out. Pernambuco architect Josemar Costa Junior will also have his space at the show and Gleuse Ferreira from Sergipe completes the team.

landscaping : Botanist and landscaper, Ricardo Cardim, in partnership with the architect Alessandra Caiado Cardim, promises to be one of the great attractions of the show, bringing his concept of Pocket Forest for the National Assembly. The cast of landscapers also includes the talented Clariça Lima, Catê Poli and João Jadão, Ricardo Pessuto, Luciana Bacheschi and Gabriela Pileggi, Luciano Zanardo and the duo Felipe Stracci and Luciana Pitombo, from Plantar Ideias.

In the team of architects who have stood out in the show since the beginning of their careers, the edition features Luiz Otávio Debeus, Ticiane Lima, Erica Salguero, Mauro Contesini, Tota Penteado and Ricardo Caminada, Flávia Burin and Bruna Moretti, Barbara Dundes, Marcela Penteado, Gabriel by Lucca and Paulo Azevedo. And other names that have already successfully passed through CASACOR, such as Carlos Navero, Cilene Lupi and Vilaville Arquitetura. Samuel Angelo also repeats his presence at the show, now in partnership with Zeh Henrique Domingues.

Premieres at CASACOR São Paulo

Among the premieres, we have the architect and presenter of GNT Stephanie Ribeirowho shares responsibility for the project with José Carrari Filho and Gabriel Ramires.

The architect and social activist, Ester Carro, from the NGO Fazendinhando. In addition to architects Audrey Carolini, Thamires Mendes, from Arqtab, who teamed up with Maycon Fogliene to design a 100% accessible studio.

Also debuting are Anna Yuri and Jefferson Anthero, the AD/VP duo Andressa Danielli and Vanessa Pasqual, Bruno Moraes, Danielle Vit, Daniel Szego and Fredy Terzian, Felipe and Eloy Fichberg, Felipe de Almeida, Isabella Nalon, Juliana Cascaes, Rafael Zampini , Renan Altera and Rubia Vieira.

SERVICE

CASACOR São Paulo 2023

When: May 30 to August 6, 2023 (expected dates – subject to change)

Where: Conjunto Nacional (Av. Paulista, 2073 – Cerqueira César)

Tickets: Shortly

More information: casacor.abril.com.br