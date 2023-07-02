He fell asleep and caused a chain crash on Avenida 9 de Julio

A motorist aboard the Volkswagen, who had fallen asleep, caused a chain crash in the middle of Avenida 9 de Julio, in the center of the city of Buenos Aires. As a result of the impact received, a woman had to be transferred to the Ramos Mejía Hospital with polytrauma, reported road and health sources. The area presents vehicular diversion until the expert records are finished.

The road accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Avenida 9 de Julio and its intersection with Moreno, where the building of the Ministries of Social Development and Health is located, with the iconic image of Eva Perón, 800 meters from the Obelisk,

As indicated, the driver of a Volkswagen Gol Blanco rammed into a Renault Captur and this VW Gol Gris, apparently because he fell asleep, and the latter vehicle in turn hit another VW Gol Gris that was stopped at the traffic light.

The woman who was traveling in a VW Gol Gris as a companion was assisted by SAME and transferred to the Ramos Mejía hospital with polytrauma, but it was reported that her condition was not serious.

According to sources from the city police, the driver of the vehicle that caused the chain crash remains inside the cabin while awaiting the results of the breathalyzer test.

Avenida 9 de Julio is experiencing serious delays due to the fact that the City Police only left one lane open to the south.

