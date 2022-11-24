Recently, Baidu and the movie channel released the industry’s first super-high-definition model of the film and television industry – movie channel-Baidu·文心using one model to handle multiple tasks of film restoration at the same time, helping movie channels to improve the efficiency of video restoration in an all-round way, and bringing users clearer and more brilliant super-definition images and a more shocking viewing experience.

As the most recognized Chinese film platform by film organizations, the CCTV-6 and CHC series of paid channels and CMC series of international channels owned by the film channel are all professional channels that mainly broadcast movies, broadcasting more than 70 movies every day Second-rate.

The movie channel has about 20,000 Chinese and foreign movie resources, more than half of which are shot on film.

Although these film materials have been digitally preserved, the damage such as fading, scratches, and dirty spots that occurred during the preservation of the original film has directly affected the image quality of the film and reduced the playback quality, which urgently needs to be repaired.

On the other hand, with the advancement of technology in various dimensions such as shooting, storage, transmission, and display, people’s entertainment audio-visual experience has undergone earth-shaking changes compared with decades ago, and the audience’s demand for ultra-high-definition video continues to increase.

The test data shows that,Using the movie channel-Baidu Wenxin large model can repair 285,000 frames of video per day, which solves the problem of repairing most of the pictures. Even if further refinement is required, the repair speed can be increased by 3-4 times.

In addition, the movie channel-Baidu·Wenxin large model also has broad application prospects in film and television video production. Convert to HDR, etc., to comprehensively improve the picture quality of old movies and bring them back to life, so that excellent classic old movies can meet the quality requirements of viewing movies in the new era.

The intelligent ultra-clear large model jointly released by Baidu and the movie channel this time deeply combines Baidu’s AI technology capabilities and the video restoration data accumulated by the movie channel for a long time. The joint pre-training and the learning of billion-level parameters can realize the repair of various damage situations at the same time, and enhance the clarity of the video through image quality improvement, edge sharpening, etc., so as to improve the efficiency of video repair and the viewing experience in an all-round way. Effect.

The restoration screen on the right is from the movie “Born Out”