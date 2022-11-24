Home Entertainment CCTV-6 launched film restoration and ultra-clearization of about 20,000 Chinese and foreign films to rejuvenate–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Entertainment

CCTV-6 launched film restoration and ultra-clearization of about 20,000 Chinese and foreign films to rejuvenate–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
CCTV-6 launched film restoration and ultra-clearization of about 20,000 Chinese and foreign films to rejuvenate–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Recently, Baidu and the movie channel released the industry’s first super-high-definition model of the film and television industry – movie channel-Baidu·文心using one model to handle multiple tasks of film restoration at the same time, helping movie channels to improve the efficiency of video restoration in an all-round way, and bringing users clearer and more brilliant super-definition images and a more shocking viewing experience.

As the most recognized Chinese film platform by film organizations, the CCTV-6 and CHC series of paid channels and CMC series of international channels owned by the film channel are all professional channels that mainly broadcast movies, broadcasting more than 70 movies every day Second-rate.

The movie channel has about 20,000 Chinese and foreign movie resources, more than half of which are shot on film.

Although these film materials have been digitally preserved, the damage such as fading, scratches, and dirty spots that occurred during the preservation of the original film has directly affected the image quality of the film and reduced the playback quality, which urgently needs to be repaired.

On the other hand, with the advancement of technology in various dimensions such as shooting, storage, transmission, and display, people’s entertainment audio-visual experience has undergone earth-shaking changes compared with decades ago, and the audience’s demand for ultra-high-definition video continues to increase.

The test data shows that,Using the movie channel-Baidu Wenxin large model can repair 285,000 frames of video per day, which solves the problem of repairing most of the pictures. Even if further refinement is required, the repair speed can be increased by 3-4 times.

See also  Chen Xiaochun's family of four took a warm family photo except Ying Caier and the rest were forced to smirk in business_Ram_Son_Birthday

In addition, the movie channel-Baidu·Wenxin large model also has broad application prospects in film and television video production. Convert to HDR, etc., to comprehensively improve the picture quality of old movies and bring them back to life, so that excellent classic old movies can meet the quality requirements of viewing movies in the new era.

The intelligent ultra-clear large model jointly released by Baidu and the movie channel this time deeply combines Baidu’s AI technology capabilities and the video restoration data accumulated by the movie channel for a long time. The joint pre-training and the learning of billion-level parameters can realize the repair of various damage situations at the same time, and enhance the clarity of the video through image quality improvement, edge sharpening, etc., so as to improve the efficiency of video repair and the viewing experience in an all-round way. Effect.

CCTV-6 starts film restoration and super-definition, about 20,000 Chinese and foreign films are revived

The restoration screen on the right is from the movie “Born Out”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

You may also like

Smi: investing in the South to protect the...

Jay Chou sings online and gets 1 billion...

Moncler Maya 70 and Pharrell Williams launch collaboration...

MONCLER MAYA 70 COLLABORATES WITH PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Warm winter velvet, warmth, inspiration and happiness Unlimited...

Electric and hybrid, the Italians choose to rent....

HIDDEN.NY joins hands with NEEDLES to release the...

Glintwine mulled wine band’s first album “Sip on...

Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis Latest Joint Basketball...

“Eclectic!”, a sui generis group show at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy