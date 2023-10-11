Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello Dies at 61 Due to Allergic Reaction

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, renowned for his Italian-inspired California restaurants, has tragically passed away at the age of 61. Chiarello, who was the recipient of an Emmy Award for Best Host for his show “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” and had appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters,” died on Friday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

According to a statement from Gruppo Chiarello, the chef’s organization, his death was the result of an allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic “shock.” Chiarello had been admitted to the hospital the previous week for treatment of the allergic reaction, but no specific details about the cause of the reaction have been provided.

The loss of Chiarello, described as a beloved patriarch, is deeply mourned by his family and the culinary community. Gruppo Chiarello stated that his culinary brilliance, limitless creativity, and unwavering commitment to his family were the essence of his being.

Chiarello’s impressive career in the culinary world began at a young age. At only 22 years old, he opened his first restaurant called Toby’s in Miami. He went on to establish several successful restaurants in the Napa Valley and San Francisco, including renowned venues such as Tra Vigne Restaurant, Coqueta, Ottimo, and Bottega. Chiarello also owned Chiarello Family Vineyards in Yountville, California.

Bottega, one of his ventures, received numerous accolades, including being named Best New Restaurant by Zagat in 2008 and being selected as one of America’s Best New Restaurants by both Forbes and Esquire.

Over the course of his career, Chiarello received prestigious awards and recognition for his culinary prowess. In 1985, Food & Wine magazine named him Chef of the Year, and the Culinary Institute of America honored him with the Chef of the Year award in 1995. He also participated in various culinary competitions and shows, such as Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef,” Lifetime’s “Supermarket Superstar,” and served as a judge on “Chopped.” Esquire magazine named him Chef of the Year in 2013.

However, Chiarello’s career was not without controversy. In 2016, he faced allegations of sexual harassment by two former employees of his restaurant, Coqueta. The lawsuits were eventually resolved the following year.

In addition to his culinary feats, Chiarello was also an accomplished author. He penned several cookbooks, including titles like “LiveFire Cookbook,” “The Tra Vigne Cookbook,” “Michael Chiarello’s Bottega,” “Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking,” “Napa Stories,” and “Flavored Vinegars.”

The chef is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children. Gruppo Chiarello concluded their statement by urging people to celebrate his extraordinary journey and his impact on the world of food, wine, and family. They encouraged readers to commemorate his memory by sharing a meal with loved ones, emphasizing the precious bonds forged over food.

The news of Michael Chiarello’s untimely passing has left the culinary world and his fans in shock, as they remember his culinary brilliance, innovation, and passion that made him a beloved figure in the industry.

