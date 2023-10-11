Cuban Regime Prosecutes Critical Intellectual Alina Bárbara López Hernández for “Disobedience”

Cuban Intellectual Alina Bárbara López Hernández Faces Prosecution for “Disobedience”

Prominent Cuban intellectual, Alina Bárbara López Hernández, has announced that she will face prosecution by the Cuban regime for the alleged crime of “disobedience.” López Hernández, an editor and essayist from Matanzas, revealed the news in a Facebook post, highlighting the politicized nature of her case. The announcement has sparked a wave of solidarity from Cuban civil society.

Initially, López Hernández mentioned that her trial would take place this month. However, she later corrected the information, revealing that the trial would be held on November 16th at 9:30 am in the Municipal Court of Matanzas.

López Hernández has been subjected to harassment by the Cuban political police in recent months due to her critical stance and her exercise of the right to peaceful protest. As part of her civic action, she has been protesting alone with a blank sign in Liberty Park every month, advocating for the release of political prisoners and the resignation of senior regime officials.

The Cuban intellectual has faced numerous instances of harassment, detention, and interrogations as a result of her activism. It all began in April when the Cuban authorities prevented her from peacefully protesting in Liberty Park against the arrest of writer and journalist Jorge Fernández Era, who was detained by the police in Havana.

In addition to López Hernández, other Cuban intellectuals from Matanzas have also faced restrictions on their activities. They have been barred from participating in academic events held outside the island. The Cuban regime’s targeting of intellectuals and freedom of expression has raised concerns among the international community.

López Hernández’s case highlights the ongoing struggle for civil liberties and human rights in Cuba. As her trial approaches, supporters are rallying around her, emphasizing the urgent need for the protection of fundamental freedoms and the right to peaceful dissent.

