Kinshasa: launch of the “Act 2023 United for Democracy” project against electoral violence

The Center for Studies for Social Action (CEPAS), the African Institute for Economic and Social Development (INADES) and the Congolese Ebuteli Research Institute launched this Tuesday, October 10 in Kinshasa the project “Act 2023 United for democracy “.

According to Father Alain Nzadi-a-Nzadi, director of CEPAS, this project aims to guide stakeholders to adopt responsible behavior likely to minimize the risks of electoral violence.

« It is a project which aims to educate our population in democratic culture, so that they take enlightened actions “, he said.

Supported by the European Union, this aims to improve and strengthen civic culture by consolidating civic education and electoral awareness for responsible and peaceful participation of all Congolese.

It will also be a question of taking enlightened actions, affirmed the director of CEPAS, specifying that it is a question of “choosing representatives, who will be able to lead this country towards the development, which we all want”.

The project campaigns for the December 2023 elections to be transparent, credible, peaceful and inclusive.

INADES Formation acts in partnership in this project, specified its director, Norbert Kimvula:

« There was a consortium project on civic and electoral education, meaning there is already a basis for civic and electoral education. And now, we also want to emphasize so that we arrive at transparent and peaceful elections ».

This process will continue until 2025, also affecting the post-election period. “ It is true that we are aiming for transparent and peaceful elections in 2023, but there is also the entire post-electoral period. Civic education is an ongoing process “, he explained.