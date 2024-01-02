Home » Changde’s “New Year’s Day” Movie Box Office Breaks 3 Million Yuan Mark
Changde’s “New Year’s Day” Movie Box Office Breaks 3 Million Yuan Mark

Changde’s “New Year’s Day” Movie Box Office Breaks 3 Million Yuan Mark

Changde’s “New Year’s Day” movie box office exceeded 3 million yuan

Changde Daily-Report from this newspaper (Reporter Li Zhangnian, intern Hu Yanna) During the New Year’s Day holiday, Changde Film Market ushered in a movie-watching boom. On January 2, the reporter learned from the Beacon Professional Edition that the box office of Changde’s “New Year’s Day” (December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024) was 3.2452 million yuan, with a total of 84,400 tickets issued, a record of nearly five years. The highest box office record for the same period in our city this year.

A total of 22 movies will be released this New Year’s Day, with themes including love, suspense, comedy, animation, etc., which can meet the movie-watching needs of audiences of different ages. The top three box office films in Changde are “Twinkle, Twinkle Star”, “Goldfinger” and “Stealth”. Among them, the fantasy romance film “Twinkle Twinkle Star” led the box office with nearly 1.6 million yuan. As a spin-off of the web series of the same name, this film has a good audience base and a high degree of topicality.

The story of this movie unfolds from the perspective of the male protagonist Zhang Wansen, continuing the heart-warming memories of the heroine Lin Beixing in the play. The movie “Goldfinger” is adapted from a real strange case in Hong Kong, China, and tells the story of a financial crime that used 100 yuan to make 10 billion. “Stealth” continues the classic undercover police theme of Hong Kong movies.

It uses 4 tons of drugs secretly arriving in Hong Kong and disappearing as an introduction. It tells the story of the contest and entanglement between undercover police officers and criminals. “The annual meeting cannot be stopped!” is the only comedy released on New Year’s Day. While it is full of comedy, it also expresses the voices of people in the workplace, and the details are close to reality and resonate. As Mr. Tao, a movie fan, said, there are laughter, tears, ups and downs, depth, and care, and it is highly recommended.

See also  Marvel's new film "Black Widow" IGN 7 points: not an excellent independent super British movie-Movie

“The number of films released on New Year’s Day this year is not only significantly higher than in previous years, but the types of films are also very rich.” Citizen Ms. Wang said that many relatives and friends around her choose to welcome the arrival of the New Year in 2024 by watching movies.

The success of the “New Year’s Day” movie at the box office indicates a positive start to the year for the Changde Film Market and sets a new record for the city’s box office during this holiday period. The diverse selection of films and the enthusiastic audience response bode well for the future of the local cinema industry.

