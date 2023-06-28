Changes in Casa Rosada: the reforms that are being prepared before the arrival of a new president

The Pink House, cataloged as a National Historical Monument since 1942, will soon be inhabited by new protagonists. Not only for the leaders and their teams that reach the Head of State after the electionsbut also by those people who are in charge of the stage of works in one of its most recognized sectors.

The place where the work will be carried out will be prominent Courtyard of the Palms, one of the sectors with the highest traffic of the mythical building located at Balcarce 50 in downtown Buenos Aires. As reported by the General Secretariat of the Presidency, there will be held restoration and painting.

“The service includes the restoration and painting works of the four faces and of the galleries of the three levels from the Patio de las Palmeras to its crowning on the roof, including ceilings, columns, smooth panels, balusters, moldings, cornices, roof parapets, etc. It will also include the restoration of the ornamental ciboriums located in the gallery on the second level,” they said.

In this sense, they explained that “the great exposure to the elements” to which the facades were subjected greatly affected that sector. “They have suffered an important degradation; they are observed ornaments with detachments, damage to cornices, moldings and ornaments and aging paint“, they focused.

So far there have been two confirmed offers to carry out the works. One of them was from the firm Progorod S.A.who budgeted the tasks in 194.270.995 pesoswhile the other was from Almiron-Almiron SRLwhich quoted some 213.001.331 pesos.

To verify compliance with what is required, the State warned that “there will be procedures for permanent control as supervision by technical specialists in the matter”.

The spaces to be restored in the Casa Rosada

The Patio de las Palmeras is also known as the “Patio de Honor”, a sector in which the second stage of the Great Unification and Expansion Project of the Casa Rosada was carried out, the work of the architect Francesco Tamburini in 1889. In total, the space to restore is about 4,100 square meters.

“Together with the Hall of Honor and the Stairs of Honor, built in the same period, they retain parts with their original decoration, although there are also areas in which the decoration has been completely lostthere are others in which different restoration interventions with inadequate results and others that are covered by layers of paint from different periods,” they reported from the Presidency.

“Tamburini reserved for the Court of Honor the more elaborate decorative resources of the entire House, hence the importance that these have at a patrimonial and patrimonial conservation level”, they added. The project responded to the Eclecticist-Historicist current of the time and included ornaments, moldings and reliefs with Neo-Renaissance stylistics and wall paintings that respond to movimiento “Aesthetic Movement”.

There were several interventions since its construction, among which it is worth highlighting the realization at the end of 1800 and beginning of 1900. In it, the fountain was added together with the palm trees, which name the area today and in which they were changed the original colors. Only decorative paintings on some ceilings preserve the original decorations.

Regarding the offers presented, it was revealed that they will be evaluated from the technical as well as from the economic. The restoration work will soon be awarded and work will begin on the Patio de las Palmeras.

