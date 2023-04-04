The urban emotional drama “It’s Just Love” is on the air, and the theme of “sister and brother love” has once again attracted attention

Questions about love are not just CP

Stills of “It’s Just Love” starring Wu Lei and Zhou Yutong.

■Reporter Wang Xiaoli

The theme of “sister and brother love” has once again caused a splash. “It’s Just Love” starring Wu Lei and Zhou Yutong is being broadcast simultaneously on CCTV 8 and Tencent Video. It has been the most popular cat’s eye for seven consecutive days. The ambiguity and excitement caused many netizens to say that they were “on the top” and “knocked”.

In urban dramas in recent years, it is not uncommon to see the character setting of the older sister and the younger brother. Not long ago, “Love at the Corner” starring Jiang Wenli and Ming Dao ended with a lot of attention and controversy, but in all kinds of scenes like water. It’s not hard to see in the sibling combination – the twisted melon and industrial sugar are really not sweet. Zhang Yingji, the post-85 screenwriter of “It’s Only Love”, once wrote the popular TV series “Thirty Only”. If “Thirty Only” is a resistance to age anxiety, then “It’s Only Love” is a reflection on intimacy—refusing to be hypocritical With routines, strive to live the life you want in the increasingly patterned emotional order.

Because of the encounter, the incomplete individual is healed

In a marathon, Liang Youan, the 32-year-old special assistant to the president, and Song Sanchuan, a 22-year-old badminton player, met. The fringe player at the bottom of the team lives an ordinary life with his stepfather An Cong who runs a wig shop. The two irrelevant people saw each other’s bright spots and knew that Song Sanchuan’s talent was far more than that. Liang Youan tried his best to persuade him to “switch from feather to net” after transforming into a tennis club manager. Song Sanchuan was also gradually attracted by Liang Youan’s maturity and tenacity.

Looking closely behind the social labels of Song Sanchuan and Liang Youan, both of them have imperfections in their lives. Song Sanchuan’s negative attitude towards his sports career began when his mother left without saying goodbye. Liang Youan’s father abandoned the family at an early age. At the dinner table, his mother always said “Don’t get married, don’t have children, others may harm you except yourself” Talk about it. When the characters are placed in such a realistic life narrative, the tacit sympathy for each other can better accommodate the interaction between the two than the passionate two-way rush.

When Liang Youan encountered difficulties in obtaining funds for the club at the company’s annual meeting, Song Sanchuan was not afraid of the stage and boldly rescued him. On the other hand, due to the shadow left by his mother, Song Sanchuan always “falls into” a memory trap when he hits 18 in the game and cannot perform stably. When the scoreboard reached 18 again, Song Sanchuan, who was forced to the edge of the cliff by his opponent, looked back helplessly, and found that Liang Youan blocked the “cursed” score for him, and met his gaze with firm and fearless eyes… This time, he finally defeated the fear in his heart head-on. “I will try my best to be your confidence so that you can be yourself.” This line in the play was reposted by many netizens and left a message “Being each other’s confidence is what love should look like”, and the second half that cannot be ignored The sentence points out the way of sincerity in the relationship.

When we yearn for “sibling love”, what are we yearning for

A good romance drama must be more than sweet.

In the past weekend, a topic of “Love is nothing more than performance-style marriage is too suffocating” was on the hot search. The protagonists in it were Liang Youan’s boss Jiang Jie (played by Zhu Yongteng) and his wife Chen Ke (played by Guo Keyu). No domestic violence, no cheating, Jiang Jie was puzzled by the divorce agreement handed over by Chen Ke, “Isn’t that what marriage is all about?” The family’s return to the family left only an empty shell of their marriage. At the same time, different love portraits are involved in the play: single mother Luo Nian’s free and easy attitude towards marriage, An Cong’s affectionate waiting for Bai Yueguang…

In life, different appeals and concepts of feelings often put men and women at the two ends of the balance to compete with each other. There are many portrayals of such contradictions in “It’s Just Love”. Liang Youan, who was of marriageable age, once included his colleague Knight, who was similar in age, in the candidate list of partners, but Knight’s remarks of “I like you very much”, “would you like to live in Singapore” and his calculating personality made the heroine choose In addition to politely refusing, learning to say “no” is also a subject that needs to be practiced under the pressure of society where there is nowhere to hide.

Maturity means calmness, restraint, and free and easy, but what forms a “contrast cuteness” with it is not the recklessness and domineering of childishness. The spark of “sibling love” comes from the collision between men and women with different social experiences who act differently and make different choices when facing emotional opportunities. Surprisingly, the coolness and down-to-earth of Liang Youan’s character made the “Sansheng Youxing CP” in the mouth of the audience who followed the drama bypass the trap of the gender-switched version of “The Domineering President Falls in Love with Me”. There is no one who is the life mentor, and the two accompany and support each other during a journey, which provides another perspective for the theme of “Sibling Love”-it is time to talk about love regardless of age and gender .

