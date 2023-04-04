set multiple milestones

Kvitova returns to world top 10 with 30th title

2023-04-04 10:10:10





Source: Tribune



On April 2, Beijing time, the 2023 WTA1000 Miami Women’s Singles Final. The 33-year-old Czech star Kvitova saved five set points in the first set, and finally defeated Lebakina with a score of 2:0, ending the latter’s 13-game winning streak and shattering Lebakina’s dream of winning the North American Sunshine Double.

At 33 years and 25 days, Kvitova is the fourth-oldest finalist in Miami history. Her final opponent, Kazakhstan slugger Lebakina, is 10 years younger than her and has just won the Indian Wells Championship. She has won 13 consecutive victories before the final, which can be said to be in full swing . Judging from the previous record of fighting, Kvitova and Lebakina have played against each other twice in their careers, namely in the Ostrava 500 in 2022 and the Adelaide 2 in 2023. A win is evenly divided.

Although she is a veteran and her physical function is not as good as other young players, Kvitova has become the last laugher by virtue of her unyielding hard work. In the semi-finals, Kvitova was behind 2:5 in the first set, resisted the pressure to save the count, and won 7 games in a row, defeating her old rival Kostia with a total score of 2:0. In the final, Kvitova abandoned the frequent self-explosion in key point handling, saved 5 set points in the tie-break, and won the first game 16-14 with difficulty. Kvitova, who won the first set, took advantage of her momentum and took a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second game. Although Lebakina wanted to exert strength later, Kova held her serve firmly and broke serve again. Finally, she won the second set with a score of 6:2 and won the game with a total score of 2:0.

In this Miami game, Kvitova also created multiple milestones in her career. This final is the first time in Kvitova’s career that she has entered the women’s singles final in Miami, and it is also the first time she has won in Miami. This championship is the 30th in her career. With her ninth WTA1000 championship, Kvitova will also return to the top ten in the world.